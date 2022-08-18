Watch Now
Rosallie, District One & Marche Bacchus on Dirty Dining

Plus, Cupbop food truck shut down at First Friday
Posted at 5:30 PM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 20:30:58-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rosallie Le French Cafe and District One Kitchen & Bar tied for the highest demerits in this week's Dirty Dining.

We begin at Rosallie, a French café and bakery on Rainbow Blvd. and Patrick Lane.

It got a 38-demerit “C” grade on its Aug. 4 inspection.

Inspectors went there to follow up on a complaint from a customer who wrote, “We observed a cockroach that came from the kitchen toward our table, and we ended up leaving mid-meal. It was disgusting.”

SNHD validated the complaint after finding a dead roach in the dining area and two more in a storage closet, writing, “The person in charge was aware of a complaint. Says roach activity increases in the summer due to weather.”

But inspectors found much more than weather to blame, noting a front door that wouldn’t close and pest harborage conditions in the kitchen including excessive old food and trash along the front of house area and under/next to equipment, missing ceiling tiles above the cooler, standing water under a freezer, more standing water and excessive old food under the ice machine, and soiled cardboard.

Quiche Lorraine, salmon quiche, and cooked onions were all expired and were thrown out. The onions dated back to July 12.

They also had to toss two-week-old French toast batter with “a strong malodor” that inspectors found in the fridge.

There were multiple cartons of moldy raspberries and blueberries.

Milk, half and half, and whipped cream were in the temperature danger zone.

A spoon handle was touching peppermint and lavender that’s added to coffee and teas.

Dirty plates were stored as clean.

There were handwashing violations and water that wasn’t hot enough.

And inspectors wrote up a repeat violation for failure to put date labels on food.

We made repeated calls to Rosallie but no one answered the phone, and we got no response to our emails requesting comment.

********************

District One Kitchen & Bar, specializing in Vietnamese and Asian Fusion cuisine and boasting more than 2000 Yelp reviews, also got a 38-demerit “C” grade.

The August 1 inspection at the restaurant on Jones Blvd. and Desert Inn Rd. resulted in 10 critical and major violations.

An employee didn’t wash hands after cracking a raw egg.

Containers of beef oxtail and rice noodles were at unsafe temperatures. So were chicken, eggs, and sliced tomatoes.

An in-use knife was stored in a dirty crevice between the prep cooler and a stainless steel table.

Water from a refrigerator condenser was dripping directly onto a container of pork sauce.

There were multiple flies in the kitchen and lots of old food under the dish machine.

General Manager Luis De Santos sent the following statement:

“We were re-inspected and had resolved our issues which were mostly with our refrigeration units. We would like to assure our patrons that this was an unfortunate incident, and we will continue to uphold the food safety protocols in our kitchen.”

District One was reinspected on Aug. 8 and received a 9 demerit "A" grade.

********************

Marche Bacchus on Regatta Dr. in Desert Shores is a French bistro and wine shop that’s been a local favorite for more than 20 years.

On the heels of a “documented history of non-compliant inspections,” it was shut down Aug. 2 for the imminent health hazard of inadequate refrigeration.

It also got 30 demerits.

Expired food held past its seven-day shelf life included cauliflower jam and caramelized onions.

Roasted beets and cooked whole chickens had to be thrown out because they were sitting at room temperature, and no one knew how long they’d been there.

Agave onions, raw shrimp, onion soup, ham, beef cheek, seafood salad, heavy cream, pancake batter, grits, lobster, shrimp, cut tomatoes, crab meat, seafood dip, dressing, eggs, sour cream, anchovies, and diced tomatoes all had to be thrown out due to unsafe temperatures.

In-use utensils were stored in standing lukewarm water.

Foods in both the fridge and freezer were stored uncovered.

Onion soup, sliced ham, cheesecake and crème brulee were not date labeled.

Inspectors noted that Marche Bacchus’ recent history, which includes a 35-demerit “C” grade in March, requires increased enforcement action and intervention training.

It was reinspected on Aug. 3 and received a zero-demerit "A" grade.

A manager said, “At times things happen. The restaurant business is a very difficult situation. Sometimes things break when the health inspector comes in, or something didn’t get fixed fast enough. We’ve spent hundreds of thousands of dollars repairing the restaurant over the last year and done our best to update equipment and keep people employed. We’ve been in business more than 20 years and work very, very hard. We’re not a dirty restaurant.”

********************

Cupbop food truck was shut down at First Friday on Aug. 5 for the imminent health hazard of no hot water.

Inspectors say there was no water at all at the only plumbed hand sink.

The manager told inspectors the water pump went out the day before but since they had already paid the deposit for the First Friday event, she placed a gravity-fed hand sink on the truck instead.

That was done without approval from SNHD, so the truck was shut down.

A manager said, “We understand where the Health District is coming from. We try to do everything by the book, and we don’t cut corners. We didn’t want to force the issue and stay open with things not up to par. It was a matter of quality and came down to a permitting issue. We will have everything perfect in our truck by our next event.”

Click here to see the complaint for Rosallie.

Click here to see the health report for Rosallie.

Click here to see the health report for Cupbop Food Truck.

Click here to see the health report for Starwine Marche Bacchus.

Click here to see the health report for District One.

