Roaches, mold on a cutting board land China A Gogo on Dirty Dining

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mold growing on a cutting board and a repeat violation for roaches.

Those are the highlights of the health inspection at this week’s featured restaurant.

China a Gogo on Southern Highlands Parkway and Cactus Avenue is the fifth location in the restaurant chain to be on Dirty Dining.

The 35-demerit “C” grade on its June 16 inspection included multiple repeat violations for roaches, dirty conditions, and unsafe food temperatures.

The repeat violation for a generally dirty kitchen which created conditions inviting to pests, included a heavy accumulation of old food along the wall under shelving units, lots of grease and old food on fryer wheels, under the cook line, under the 3-compartment sink, and in the walk-in cooler.

There was also a “heavy accumulation of debris” along the wall under the shelving units in the women’s restroom.

Due in part to those conditions, inspectors found roaches, but none were alive. There was one dead in the mop sink and one dying in the dry storage area. Multiple dead roaches were found under the soda machine, in the women’s restroom, and on traps next to the beverage cooler.

The inspection said China a Gogo had received pest control service that morning and the report noted “heavy roach activity throughout the kitchen” but inspectors didn’t see any crawling around, so the restaurant wasn’t shut down for an active infestation—despite that, too, being a repeat violation.

The third repeat violation was for unsafe temperatures. Raw chicken in the fridge, cooked chicken on the make table, pooled raw eggs, cooked shrimp, shrimp batter, and cooked beef were all in the temperature danger zone.

Inspectors saw an employee pick up a metal container and Styrofoam cup from the floor below the wok station, then return to food handling and cooking without washing hands.

An uncovered metal container of vegetables was stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler.

Raw chicken was stored on top of containers of soy sauce.

A can of household pesticide spray was sitting in the front server station.

Soda nozzles were moldy.

The can opener was dirty with old food.

There was brown mold growing on a cutting board.

And an employee’s cell phone sat on a prep table.

According to the assistant manager, “We tried our best to clean everything the inspection mentioned and resolve all the violations from the kitchen to the front. Re-inspection is scheduled for Thursday June 30, and we are ready.”

Angelina’s Pizzeria on Russell Road and Rainbow Boulevard is on Dirty Dining for the second time this month.

It failed re-inspection from a previous “C” grade and was shut down on June 13 with 33 demerits.

An employee dropped wrapped salami on the floor, picked it up, put it back on the make table, and continued preparing food.

Heavy cream in the fridge under the make table was curdling and smelled sour.

There was a repeat violation for food in the temperature danger zone including ham, salami, deli cheese, cooked Alfredo sauce, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, cooked noodles, cooked lasagna, cooked chicken, and ranch dressing—all of which had to be thrown out.

An employee’s open beverage was stored on a shelf of the prep table.

Fresh parsley was stored in plastic grocery bags.

Bags of mint and basil on the prep table and in the cooler were wilted and discolored.

Two bags of raw, peeled garlic were expired.

The make table was dirty with old food, the floors were dirty, and the vent hood filters were excessively greasy.

Due to two previous “C” grades and a “B” grade on routine inspections, plus this closure, Angelina’s is required to undergo intervention training with the Health District and has been placed into SNHD’s administrative process—which is kind of like being put on supervised probation.

That means more inspections and the above-mentioned training.

Angelina’s was re-inspected on June 15 and received a zero-demerit "A" grade.

Owner Tro Konialian said, "We took a step back to re-evaluate and used this as a learning opportunity to better focus on our product and customer experience. Amid the current food supply chain shortages, some of our critical products don't always come from our regular suppliers, so sometimes we get stuff from local grocery stores. The products look different and as a result, we missed some 'best by' dates. Public safety and perception is paramount for us. We care about our customers and will take precautions to make sure they can enjoy our food with greater vigilance on our part."

