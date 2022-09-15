Roach infestation turns Chang's Hong Kong Cuisine into Dirty Dining three-peat offender

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Chang’s Hong Kong Cuisine is now a three-peat offender on Dirty Dining.

The restaurant on Decatur Blvd. near Tropicana Ave. was shut down Aug. 30 for a multi-generational cockroach infestation.

It also got 38 demerits.

Inspectors found adult and nymph roaches living behind and under equipment on the hot line and many other areas throughout the kitchen.

There was also heavy roach feces around the warewashing area and under the pass-through window.

In addition to the roaches, inspectors saw lots of flies throughout the facility.

Equipment, walls and floors were excessively greasy and dirty with old food to the poing where there were stalactites of grease hanging off equipment.

They were cutting green onions without washing them first.

An employee handled raw pooled eggs, then cut vegetables without washing hands.

There was a container of moldy green herbs, and multiple containers of tofu in the make table that had been expired for 10 days.

Rice scoops were stored in stagnant lukewarm water.

There was no sanitizer in the dish machine.

Containers of dirty duck hooks were stored on shelves with clean dishes.

Two cutting boards were so stained they were no longer cleanable.

Floor tiles were missing, the handsink was leaking and ventilation filters were dirty.

Inspectors wrote that Chang’s is in need of multiple repairs and a full remodel due to the building being 45 years old.

Our message requesting comment was not returned.

********************

Dragon Grille food truck was shut down Sept. 2 at the Tractor Supply Food Truck Frenzy on Rainbow Blvd. and Blue Diamond Rd.

It got 27 demerits and had the imminent health hazard of inadequate refrigeration.

An employee touched dirty window screens and a personal water bottle, then handled food without washing hands.

Chicken was undercooked.

Sliced cheese, cooked noodles, hot dogs and raw chicken were at unsafe temperatures.

Egg rolls in the freezer were uncovered.

It was re-inspected Sept. 8 and got a 6-demerit “A” grade.

Owner Christian Guzman said, "The Health District seems to be looking for problems and coming down hard on food trucks while not paying attention to other places. They're putting everything on the food truck operators that do big events."

********************

E-Jo Korean Restaurant on Sahara Ave. near Maryland Pkwy. was shut down Sept. 1 amid “conditions that may endanger public health.”

It also got 26 demerits.

Inspectors saw a large ceiling vent leaking water into the center of the kitchen affecting safe food operations, food contact surfaces and creating a risk for contamination.

There were hard water stains and spills on the floor, indicating a long-term leak.

A bag of prepared intestines and a container of cooked rice had to be thrown out due to unsafe temperatures.

Cooked meats and kimchi soup in the cooler were uncovered.

Multiple employee foods and drinks were comingled with customer food and on food contact surfaces.

There was both brown and pink mold in the ice machine.

No person in charge was present during the inspection and employees were unable to convey knowledge of food safety.

Meats, beans and salsas were not date-labeled.

Floors were dirty.

It was re-inspected on Sept. 1 and received a zero demerit "A" grade.

They hung up on us when we called for comment.

********************

Santiago’s Taco Shop, a food truck on Twain Ave. and University Center Dr., was shut down Aug. 31 for inadequate refrigeration.

It also got 26 demerits.

Ham, salsa, pico de gallo, cooked beef and cooked chicken had to be thrown out due to unsafe temperatures.

Raw beef was stored over cooked chicken and touching containers of fries for customers.

Three knives in clean storage had old food on them.

There were excessive flies throughout the facility.

Walls and equipment were excessively greasy.

It was re-inspected Sept. 8 and got an “A” grade with zero demerits.

We got no response to our message and text requesting comment.

********************

Birria Los Rojos 702 food truck is a Dirty Dining repeat offender.

It was shut down Sept. 1 on Lake Mead Blvd. and Webster St. with two imminent health hazards: improper disposal of liquid waste and inadequate refrigeration.

It also got 22 demerits.

The truck was leaking greasy wastewater onto the ground and inspectors found evidence of dumping into a storm drain. There was excessive old food and grease on the asphalt leading into the drain.

Cheese sauce, mozzarella cheese, horchata and salsa had to be thrown out due to unsafe temperatures.

An excessively dirty vegetable slicer was stored as clean.

Birria Los Rojos was already on probation with the Health District and had to have a supervisory conference before it could be re-inspected.

Re-inspection took place Sept. 7 and the truck received a zero-demerit “A” grade.

We got no response to our message requesting comment.