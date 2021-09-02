Watch
Repeat offender Ibarra's Commissary on Dirty Dining

Plus, Carl's Jr., IHOP and more
Posted at 7:17 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 22:17:39-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dirty Dining has had a lot of food trucks lately. This week, a place that services many of them and serves as their commercial kitchen is in hot water with the Health District.

Bees, beetles, ants, flies, rat traps, spoiled food and foul odors are just a few of the violations Ibarra’s Commissary was written up for on Aug. 20, when it got a 40-demerit "C" grade.

The communal food truck kitchen on Fremont and Bruce streets is a Dirty Dining repeat offender. It was previously featured in February after it was shut down due to a rat infestation.

RELATED: Rat infestation causes closure at communal food truck kitchen

Here are details on the more recent violations.

There was no hot water at hand sinks.

They were supplying water to food trucks with garden hoses.

Unknown liquid waste pooled on the dirt ground near the back area where food trucks park amid flies and muddy soil.

Multiple moldy foods sat on unlabeled vendor racks including cheese in an extremely bloated package, unidentifiable moldy produce and spoiled foul-smelling meat.

A mesh bag of onions was stored on the floor.

Household flypaper in the food prep area had excessive dead flies on it. But they weren’t doing the trick as there were also excessive flies buzzing throughout the facility.

Ants congregated in corners and there were wooden household rodent raps under cooking equipment and food prep tables.

Dead bees and beetles were scattered on the floor as well.

Inspectors found excessive pooled water under cooking equipment and outside, garbage inside and outside, and old food and other dead insects throughout the facility.

Floor sinks were stinky and excessively dirty with old food and garbage.

Inspectors documented a history of pest control non-compliance.

There was severe disorganization of different vendors' prep and storage spaces as well as a haphazardly stocked walk-in cooler and freezer.

Inspectors came back on Aug. 24 and shut Ibarra’s down for failing re-inspection due to excessive demerits and the imminent health hazard of inadequate refrigeration.

During that visit, the walk-in refrigerator was red-tagged, lots of food had to be thrown out, and the “C” grade card was not posted in public view.

Ibarra’s eventually got it right on Aug. 27 and was allowed to re-open with a 3-demerit "A" grade.

We left a message with Owner Sal Ibarra's son, Jonathan, requesting comment but did not receive a response.

Food truck Taquizas Lopez on Eastern and Owens avenues was shut down on Aug. 17 for inadequate refrigeration.

The truck, which uses Ibarra’s Commissary, also got 30 demerits.

A food handler took raw meat from a container, put it on the grill, and then grabbed a customer plate to prepare ready-to-eat foods without changing gloves or washing hands.

Food in the temperature danger zone included cabbage, black beans, cheese, cooked chicken tinga, cooked beef tripe, raw beef and raw ground sausage. All of it had to be thrown out.

The truck was abuzz with flies and its "B" grade card was covered up.

Taquizas Lopez was reinspected on Aug. 20 and received a 3-demerit "A" grade.

The owner had no comment.

The Tacoman at Vida Kitchens on Cheyenne Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard was shut down on Aug. 17 for two imminent health hazards: improper disposal of liquid waste and inadequate refrigeration.

It also got 30 demerits.

Pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese and guacamole had to be thrown out due to unsafe temperatures.

We reached out to Omar the Tacoman requesting comment, but he did not respond.

The Health District's website shows the Tacoman is still closed.

Carl’s Jr. on Las Vegas Boulevard in Primm was shut down on Aug. 19 for inadequate refrigeration.

It also got 28 demerits.

Inspectors say the person in charge provided a food temperature log that did “not appear to be honestly filled out.”

Lots of food had to be thrown out due to unsafe temperatures and an employee’s uncovered soda cup sat on the chicken breading station.

Carl’s Jr was reinspected on Aug. 20 and received a zero-demerit "A" grade.

We were unable to reach anyone for comment.

First Bistro, an Italian pizza truck, was shut down on Aug. 20 at Food Truck Frenzy at Mountains Edge Regional Park for conditions that may endanger public health.

It also got 28 demerits.

There were issues with water temperatures, food temperatures, to-go containers were stored upright and subject to contamination and hood filters were greasy.

It was back to a zero-demerit “A” grade on Aug. 31.

Our message requesting comment was not returned.

TJ’s Frozen Yogurt on Craig Road and Tenaya Way was shut down on Aug. 20 for no hot water.

It also got 17 demerits.

This was the facility’s first graded inspection.

It was reinspected later the same day and re-opened with a zero-demerit "A" grade.

We were unable to reach anyone for comment.

Caesars Café Americano Outdoor Bar at Caesars Palace on Las Vegas Boulevard was shut down on Aug. 17 for no hot water.

The bartender was unable to wash their hands.

We're still awaiting a response to our emailed request for comment.

Inspectors investigating a complaint shut down the IHOP on Centennial Center Boulevard and Tropical Parkway on Aug. 16 for the imminent health hazard of inadequate refrigeration.

It also got 19 demerits.

The complaint filed with the Health District said, “I ordered an omelet with tomatoes and the tomatoes came out with mold on them. The manager was less than apologetic and the care for my dining experience was lackluster.”

The inspector was unable to substantiate the complaint but did document other violations, including the imminent health hazard that ultimately shut the restaurant down.

Violations included six pans of re-hydrated hash browns that had to be thrown out due to improper cooling, and liquid eggs, milk, egg whites, sliced tomatoes, turkey, sausage, gravy, French toast batter and buttermilk batter that had to be thrown out due to unsafe temperatures.

IHOP was reinspected on Aug. 18 and received a zero-demerit "A" grade.

Our call requesting comment was not returned.

Click here to see the health report for Ibarra's Commissary.

Click here to see the closure report for Ibarra's Commissary.

Click here to see the health report for Taquizas Lopez.

Click here to see the health report for Tacoman.

Click here to see the health report for Carl's Jr.

Click here to see the health report for First Bistro.

Click here to see the health report for TJ's Frozen Yogurt.

Click here to see the health report for Caesars All Americano.

Click here to see the health report for IHOP.

