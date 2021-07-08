Watch
Local NewsDirty Dining

Actions

Oyshi Sushi, Hwaro and JJ Noodle Cafe on Dirty Dining

items.[0].videoTitle
Two restaurants with nearly 100 demerits combined have customers paying close attention. 13 Chief Investigator Darcy Spears has this week's Dirty Dining.
oyshi.jpeg
IMG_2307.jpg
IMG_2308.jpg
IMG_2309.jpg
IMG_2310.jpg
IMG_2311.jpg
IMG_2312.jpg
IMG_2313.jpg
IMG_2314.jpg
IMG_2315.jpg
IMG_2317.jpg
IMG_2318.jpg
IMG_2319.jpg
IMG_2320.jpg
IMG_2321.jpg
IMG_2322.jpg
IMG_2323.jpg
IMG_2324.jpg
IMG_2326.jpg
IMG_2327.jpg
IMG_2328.jpg
IMG_2329.jpg
IMG_2330.jpg
IMG_2331.jpg
IMG_2332.jpg
IMG_2333.jpg
IMG_2334.jpg
IMG_2335.jpg
IMG_2336.jpg
IMG_2337.jpg
IMG_2338.jpg
IMG_2339.jpg
IMG_2341.jpg
IMG_2342.jpg
IMG_2343.jpg
IMG_2344.jpg
IMG_2345.jpg
IMG_2346.jpg
IMG_2347.jpg
IMG_2348.jpg
IMG_2354.jpg
IMG_2355.jpg
IMG_2356.jpg
IMG_2358.jpg
IMG_2360.jpg
IMG_2361.jpg
IMG_2362.jpg
IMG_2363.jpg
IMG_2365.jpg
IMG_2368.jpg
IMG_2369.jpg
IMG_2371.jpg
IMG_2373.jpg
IMG_2374.jpg
IMG_2377.jpg
IMG_2378.jpg
IMG_2380.jpg
IMG_2381.jpg
IMG_2382.jpg
IMG_2383.jpg
IMG_2384.jpg
IMG_2385.jpg
IMG_2386.jpg
IMG_2388.jpg
IMG_2389.jpg
IMG_2390.jpg
IMG_2391.jpg
IMG_2392.jpg
IMG_2393.jpg
IMG_2394.jpg
IMG_2395.jpg
IMG_2396.jpg
IMG_2397.jpg
IMG_2404.jpg
IMG_2406.jpg
IMG_2407.jpg
IMG_2416.jpg
IMG_2417.jpg
IMG_2418.jpg
IMG_2419.jpg
IMG_2420.jpg
IMG_2424.jpg
IMG_2425.jpg
IMG_2427.jpg
IMG_2428.jpg
IMG_2429.jpg
IMG_2430.jpg
IMG_2431.jpg
IMG_2432.jpg
IMG_2434.jpg
IMG_2435.jpg
IMG_2436.jpg
IMG_2437.jpg
IMG_2438.jpg
IMG_2440.jpg
IMG_2441.jpg
IMG_2442.jpg
IMG_2443.jpg
IMG_2444.jpg
IMG_2445.jpg
IMG_2447.jpg
IMG_2448.jpg
IMG_2449.jpg
IMG_2450.jpg
IMG_2451.jpg
IMG_2452.jpg
IMG_2453.jpg
IMG_2454.jpg
IMG_2456.jpg
IMG_2458.jpg
IMG_2459.jpg
IMG_2460.jpg
IMG_2461.jpg
IMG_2463.jpg
IMG_2465.jpg
IMG_2466.jpg
IMG_2467.jpg
IMG_2468.jpg
IMG_2469.jpg
IMG_2470.jpg
IMG_2471.jpg
IMG_2472.jpg
IMG_2473.jpg
IMG_2474.jpg
IMG_2475.jpg
IMG_2476.jpg
IMG_2477.jpg
IMG_2478.jpg
IMG_2479.jpg
IMG_2480.jpg
IMG_2481.jpg
IMG_2482.jpg
IMG_2485.jpg
IMG_2486.jpg
IMG_2487.jpg
IMG_2488.jpg
IMG_2489.jpg
IMG_2491.jpg
IMG_2492.jpg
IMG_2494.jpg
IMG_2495.jpg
IMG_2499.jpg
IMG_2502.jpg
IMG_2505.jpg
IMG_2509.jpg
IMG_2510.jpg
IMG_2511.jpg
IMG_2512.jpg
IMG_2513.jpg
IMG_2514.jpg
IMG_2515.jpg
IMG_2516.jpg
IMG_2517.jpg
IMG_0077.jpg
IMG_0078.jpg
IMG_0082.jpg
IMG_0083.jpg
IMG_0085.jpg
IMG_0092.jpg
IMG_0093.jpg
IMG_0094.jpg
IMG_0097.jpg
IMG_0104.jpg
IMG_0105.jpg
IMG_0106.jpg
IMG_0108.jpg
IMG_0109.jpg
IMG_0111.jpg
IMG_0114.jpg
IMG_0115.jpg
IMG_0117.jpg
IMG_0122.jpg
IMG_0126.jpg
IMG_0127.jpg
IMG_0131.jpg
IMG_0132.jpg
IMG_0134.jpg
IMG_0141.jpg
IMG_0144.jpg
IMG_0145.jpg
IMG_0146.jpg
IMG_0147.jpg
IMG_0149.jpg
IMG_0155.jpg
IMG_0160.jpg
IMG_7880.jpg
IMG_7881.jpg
IMG_7882.jpg
IMG_7883.jpg
IMG_7884.jpg
IMG_7888.jpg
IMG_7889.jpg
IMG_7890.jpg
IMG_7892.jpg
IMG_7894.jpg
IMG_7897.jpg
IMG_7899.jpg
IMG_7905.jpg
IMG_7906.jpg
IMG_7908.jpg
IMG_7910.jpg
IMG_7913.jpg
IMG_7914.jpg
IMG_7915.jpg
IMG_7916.jpg
IMG_7918.jpg
IMG_7922.jpg
IMG_7923.jpg
IMG_7930.jpg
IMG_7933.jpg
IMG_7934.jpg
IMG_7941.jpg
IMG_7944.jpg
IMG_7949.jpg
Posted at 11:50 PM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 02:50:32-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The foot traffic was plentiful at Oyshi on Sahara Avenue and Tenaya Way, but the staff couldn't keep up.

"You had one [server] on the floor there for two hours. I mean, it took us an hour to get a roll!" said one customer on his way out.

Just inside, groups of people waiting to be seated for lunch recognized why 13 Investigates was there and began debating whether it was safe.

Oyshi got its "A" grade back on June 28. It was shut down for four days after the sushi bar was hit by the Health District with 47 demerits.

"I used to work in the kitchen industry and that's alarming to me," a customer waiting to be seated said.

47 demerits are alarming enough for inspectors to shut the sushi bar down based on demerits alone. But it also had the imminent health hazard of no hot water.

The long wait to be seated gave another group of customers time to think about all that.

"It should be zero demerits," one of them said, as they all agreed to leave and eat elsewhere.

"Basically, what happened that day was the hot water was not working for us," said Manager Michael Yoon.

That explains the imminent health hazard, but not the other violations.

One food handler used a dirty towel to wipe the cutting board and his hands.

Another touched his smartwatch, then continued to make a customer's sushi roll.

"We also had some employees using their cell phone, especially their smartwatches, which that's a violation for the COVID, stuff like that," Yoon said. "So we had that problem going on."

Oyshi also had problems with unsafe food temperatures, uncovered food in the sushi case underneath a condenser line and uncovered scallops in the make table under dirty fans.

Raw beef was directly on top of raw fish in the sushi case.

Washed and cut produce was on a dirty shelf in the make table.

Two containers of utensils were stored in dirty, lukewarm water.

And seaweed paper was stored in dirty containers that were heavily soiled with a buildup of old food and grease.

"There was one thing that kind of jumped out at me," said 13 Chief Investigator Darcy Spears. "A food handler with greasy gloves was touching handles, dirty equipment, and other surfaces, then began picking unidentifiable black particles out of rice."

"That I did not know," Yoon responded. "If that's what they [inspectors] saw, that's what they saw. And we make mistakes and we're willing to fix it and we are going to fix it and we'll make everything right."

Inspectors also noted heavily soiled hand sinks, a multitude of flies cruising in and out of the sushi bar, and dirty, greasy equipment, surfaces and cutting boards.

"Those problems were only for that day," said Yoon. "It wasn't anything in the past. I guess that day the chefs and everybody were being lazy."

The health code violations suggest problems far greater than just one day.

Equipment interiors, exteriors, and handles were sticky and heavily soiled with dust and old food, as were cabinets, shelves, walls, and floors.

Floor sinks were dirty and clogged, and there was a pungent odor coming from the entry area of the sushi bar.

Inspectors made a specific note about chefs failing to separate utensils, cutting boards and prep areas for raw vs. ready to eat sushi rolls, which is important in preventing cross-contamination.

"We re-trained the servers, all the chefs, the bussers; we re-trained them for the four days. So, we're good right now," said Yoon, adding that being shut down for four days over a busy weekend was a hit to Oyshi's bottom line.

"That's where the money is for most restaurants so, it did make us a big hit. So, we learned our lesson. We definitely learned our lesson and we're trying to put this in the past and go right for the future."

********************

Dirty Dining repeat offender Hwaro, on Decatur Boulevard and Twain Avenue, was shut down on June 22 with 50 demerits.

Hwaro was using its front counter as an unpermitted buffet with lots of food at unsafe temperatures.

Items in the cooler were uncovered and subject to potential contamination.

There was mold in the ice machine, flies in the facility and an excessively dirty slicer and rice cooker stored as clean.

Four cases of raw brisket left on the floor to thaw for approximately 12 hours had to be thrown out. That’s a substantial waste of beef at a time when most restaurants can hardly afford to lose inventory amid rising meat prices.

Hwaro also had excessively dirty scoops touching dry food, and excessive old food dirtied equipment, container lids and walls.

The restaurant was closed “due to several uncontrolled risk factors for foodborne illness," but it was back to a 3-demerit "A" grade on June 30.

The owner had no comment.

********************

The final closure came at repeat offender JJ Noodle Cafe on Spring Mountain and Lindell roads.

It was shut down on June 25 for failing re-inspection from a previous "C" grade.

Repeat violations included improperly cooled beef at an unsafe temperature that had to be thrown out.

All cooler door handles were excessively dirty causing potential for cross-contamination.

Multiple dirty bowls sat in clean storage and the deep fryer cabinet and floors behind equipment were heavily soiled with grease and old food.

JJ’s owner Judy Yang had attended a supervisory conference on June 10 with the Health District, but still failed re-inspection, which meant she was required to stay closed until a food safety consultant was hired and trained staff.

Through that food safety consultant, Yang declined to comment.

JJ Noodle Cafe reopened June 30 with a zero-demerit "A" grade.

Click here to see the health report for Hwaro.

Click here to see the health report for Oyshi Sushi - Sushi Bar.

Click here to see the health report for JJ Cafe.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH