Lutong Bahay narrowly avoids shutdown on Dirty Dining

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lutong Bahay on Spring Mountain Road in Chinatown Plaza avoided a shutdown by just one demerit on Dec. 8 when it got a 40-demerit “C” grade on a routine inspection.

This is the second consecutive "C" downgrade the restaurant has gotten during unannounced routine inspections, so the inspector wrote, "Continued non-compliance will result in additional administrative action to include a mandatory SNHD [Southern Nevada Health District] Supervisory Conference.”

Violations included an expired container of cooked meat that was still in use. It was labeled as prepped on Nov. 28 and to be discarded on Dec. 4.

A large container of menudo had to be thrown out due to improper cooling.

Containers of food left sitting out on the cook line at unsafe temperatures included cooked pork and beef rolls. The person in charge told inspectors the food was "leftovers" to be discarded but they were covered and in storage. The inspector had them throw the food out to prevent it from being served to customers.

Raw beef and pork were stored over raw fish.

The can opener was dirty with heavy built-up grease and old food.

There were flies around food at the front buffet line.

And an employee’s cell phone sat on a food storage container.

The owner said they're waiting on a part to finish fixing a refrigerator gasket.

"We corrected other violations on the spot and spoke to staff about being more careful, doing better temperature checks, etc. We have a new chef who wasn't fully trained and didn't do everything the way it's supposed to be done."

********************

Variedades de la Mission de Cristo on Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road was shut down on Dec. 6 for two imminent health hazards: inadequate hot water and a multi-generational cockroach infestation.

It also got 24 demerits.

Owner Rosa Hernandez says everything has been fixed and they re-opened Dec. 21 with an "A" grade.

********************

Tacos El Pelon food truck was shut down on Dec. 7 at Far Hills Avenue and Desert Foothills Drive for the imminent health hazard of no hot water.

The owner said his driver only set up one of the two connections to the generator on the truck so, the refrigerators were fine but the hot water wasn’t up to par.

It was re-inspected the next day and received a zero-demerit "A" grade.

********************

The snack bar at 7-Eleven on Rancho Drive and Bonanza Road was shut down on Dec. 9 after it was found operating without running water while employees were handling open food.

The person in charge told the inspector it had been that way since the previous night.

The inspector saw a food handler trying to wash hands with bottled water at the three-compartment sink.

It was re-inspected on Dec. 14 and received a 3-demerit "A" grade.

We were unable to reach anyone for comment.

Read the inspection report for Lutong Bahay here.

Read the inspection report for Variedades de la Mission de Cristo here.

Read the inspection report for the Tacos El Pelon food truck here.

Read the inspection report for 7-Eleven here.