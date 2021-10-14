I Love Pho on Dirty Dining

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — I Love Pho on Lake Mead Boulevard between Mt. Hood and Toiyabe streets gets four stars on Yelp but it fell short with the Health District, earning a 33-demerit "C" grade on its Sept. 29 inspection.

A food handler touched raw meat, then ready-to-eat noodles and cilantro without washing hands. Another touched trash then handled food without washing.

Multiple foods were in the temperature danger zone including lettuce, bean sprouts and beef meatballs.

Raw chicken sat at room temperature, as did two containers of cooked beef on the prep table.

Raw chicken was stored in the same container as cooked chicken.

Noodles, spring rolls, cut onions and peppers were all stored uncovered and subject to potential contamination.

A food handler was preparing raw chicken next to ready-to-eat noodles.

A pot of raw chicken and a container of beef were stored on the floor.

Utensils were stored in standing water.

Noodle strainers were rinsed, but not being sanitized.

Inspectors wrote up a repeat violation for failing to date-label cooked foods including shrimp, noodles and spring rolls.

Heavily dusty ceiling vents above the food contact area and a heavy build-up of grease under the grill and on the sides of equipment rounded out the restaurant's list of violations.

I Love Pho was re-inspected on Oct. 1 and received a 3-demerit "A" grade.

Owner Juan Felix Barrientos sent the following statement:

“My thoughts on the demerits that we got: I believe we should not have gotten that much. Yes, we did fail on some aspects, but it wasn't to the point that had to be exaggerating on the demerits because the floor was dirty, and the ceiling was not clean. They did come when we had rush hour.

"We've almost always had A's because we try our best to maintain a healthy and clean environment for our employees and customers.”

********************

Birrieria Dimas food trailer on Charleston Boulevard and 11st Street is a Dirty Dining repeat offender, making its second appearance this year.

It was shut down on Sept. 27 for failing re-inspection from a previous downgrade, getting 21 demerits when it could only get 10 or less.

Violations included improper handwashing and repeat violations for food at unsafe temperatures and using a dirty cutting board.

Keep in mind, this was a scheduled re-inspection at the operator's request, but due to repeated critical and major violations and more than 10 demerits, it was shut down.

Birrieria Dimas is already on probation with the Health District.

When it was first on Dirty Dining in February, Owner Jesus Dimas told us, “We never wanted to be on Dirty Dining and hope we never will be again.”

This time he hung up the phone when we called asking for a comment.

********************

Best Mobile Food Service is also a Dirty Dining repeat offender.

Its #3 truck was shut down on Sept. 27 for selling food to customers on Conquistador Lane and Serene Avenue even though it was not permitted to operate.

Health inspectors had previously shut it down on Sept. 16 and the owner had not scheduled a re-inspection or undergone the required intervention training, but they removed the Health District’s closure sign and kept it right on operating.

Owner Eneida Barrientos Santos did not respond to our voicemail or text messages requesting a comment.

