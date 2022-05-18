Five-time repeat offender Best Mobile Food Service on Dirty Dining

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Day-old, rotting, fly-ridden food got a repeat offender food truck in big trouble with the Health District.

Five-time Dirty Dining repeat offender Best Mobile Food Service had its number 4 truck put in park on May 6 for gross unsanitary conditions and 48 demerits.

Red and green bell peppers and jalapeños were wilted and rotting.

Flies were landing on cut vegetables on the make table.

Inspectors found cooked chicken, cooked beans, cooked pork, cooked bacon-wrapped hot dogs, and cooked rice held over from the previous day.

There were handwashing violations and water that wasn’t hot enough.

Raw bacon, shredded cheese, and hot dogs had to be thrown out due to unsafe temperatures.

A flat of eggs, bags of french fries, a bag of whole onions, and a package of hot dogs were stored on the ground in the parking lot outside the truck.

All doors and windows were left open while they were cooking and parked in the commissary parking lot, letting in flies that were landing on food and food contact surfaces.

The truck was re-inspected on May 10 and received a zero-demerit "A" grade.

We were unable to reach anyone for comment.

********************

Mariscos La Lomita on Maryland Parkway and Sahara Ave. was shut down on May 3 for the imminent health hazard of no hot water.

It also got 18 demerits.

Multiple large containers of refried beans and boiled pinto beans were improperly cooled and had to be thrown out.

Other food that went into the garbage due to unsafe temperatures included a large container of shrimp broth, beef lard, and a container of rice.

Raw shrimp and raw oysters were improperly stored over ready-to-eat food.

Shrimp broth, queso fresco, and containers of chopped lettuce were stored uncovered and subject to potential contamination.

There were holes in the ceiling and the floors were in disrepair.

The restaurant was re-inspected on May 4 and received a zero-demerit "A" grade.

Our call requesting comment was not returned.

Click here to see the health report for Best Mobile Food Service #4.

Click here to see the health report for Mariscos La Lomita.