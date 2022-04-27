Express Care Catering and Del Taco on Dirty Dining

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A food truck run by Express Care Catering tops the Dirty Dining list this week with a 28-demerit “C” grade on its April 13 health inspection.

An employee wiped dirty gloves with a paper towel and then continued to handle food.

Tripe and potatoes cooked six hours prior to the inspection had to be thrown out due to improper cooling.

A container of cheese sat directly on top of ham, and a container of cilantro was on top of cut onion, posing a potential for contamination.

An employee’s open drink sat next to an open container of chips and utensils, and another employee drink was in a bin of raw vegetables.

Two service windows were open without screens, allowing potential entry for pests.

And the person in charge was not knowledgeable in food safety.

Owner Juan Celis told 13 Investigates:

“I’m so angry about this and I feel so bad about what happened. My employees didn’t follow the rules. I’m taking it upon myself to do my own inspections and ensure employees get training. The truck will be off the road until they get it right. This should be the last time we have a problem with the Health District.”

DEL TACO

Del Taco on Boulder Highway and Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson was shut down April 13 for an imminent health hazard: operating without hot water.

The restaurant was re-inspected on April 14 and received a zero demerit "A" grade.

The store manager declined comment, and we got no response to emails we sent to the corporate office.

