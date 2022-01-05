China Kitchen on Dirty Dining

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first Dirty Dining of 2022 takes a look back at inspections from the last few weeks of 2021.

China Kitchen on Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street got the highest demerits with a 36-demerit “C” grade on its Dec. 14 inspection.

Inspectors found four expired cartons of half-and-half in the reach-in cooler.

Cooked noodles had to be thrown out due to improper cooling.

Multiple containers of food in both the cooler and freezer were uncovered including Rangoons, breaded chicken and cut lettuce.

Broccoli, raw shrimp and white sauce were being stored on the floor in the ware-washing area.

Raw calamari was stored over ready-to-eat vegetables.

Open employee drinks were all over the kitchen on food contact surfaces including prep counters and prep tables.

The can opener blade was heavily dirty with old food.

There was excessive black mold on the Coca-Cola soda dispenser and heavy food and grease buildup on floors and cook line equipment.

Manager Wendy Chen said they quickly fixed all the problems and violations and now, everything is fine.

“We are sorry about what happened, and our employees have been retrained. It won’t happen again.”

China Kitchen was reinspected on Dec. 22 and received a zero-demerit "A" grade.

********************

Casa Mariscos on Flamingo Road between Pecos and Sandhill roads got a 33-demerit “C” grade on its Dec. 21 inspection.

Chicken had to be thrown out after the inspector found it had been left to cool at room temperature for over three hours.

Pork and salsa had to be thrown out to due unsafe temperatures.

A pan of food was stacked on top of uncovered chicken, so that had to be tossed as well.

Raw beef was stored over uncovered raw shrimp and in-use utensils were stored in lukewarm water.

Employee drinks sat on food prep surfaces and there were holes in the walls.

Manager Oscar Erazo says his staff was doing lots of preps for the holidays and it was just one bad day, not an everyday problem. He acknowledges their mistakes but says they’re ready for re-inspection and awaiting a call back from SNHD to get that scheduled.

********************

7-Eleven on Las Vegas Boulevard and Craig Road had its deli shut down on Dec. 13 for an imminent health hazard. There was no hot water due to electrical issues.

It also got 19 demerits.

Food handlers couldn’t properly wash their hands and the person in charge couldn’t convey food safety knowledge.

We were unable to reach anyone for comment.

It was reinspected on Dec. 14 and received a 6-demerit "A' grade.

