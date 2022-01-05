Watch
Local NewsDirty Dining

Actions

China Kitchen on Dirty Dining

items.[0].image.alt
SNHD
China Kitchen
IMG_6609.jpg
IMG_3066.jpg
IMG_3065.jpg
IMG_3062.jpg
IMG_3077.jpg
IMG_3076.jpg
IMG_3075.jpg
IMG_3072.jpg
IMG_3067.jpg
IMG_3090.jpg
IMG_3089.jpg
IMG_3088.jpg
IMG_3084.jpg
IMG_3081.jpg
IMG_3080.jpg
IMG_6611.jpg
IMG_6610.jpg
IMG_3102.jpg
IMG_3100.jpg
IMG_3091.jpg
IMG_6616.jpg
IMG_6615.jpg
IMG_6614.jpg
IMG_6613.jpg
IMG_6612.jpg
IMG_6621.jpg
IMG_6620.jpg
IMG_6619.jpg
IMG_6618.jpg
IMG_6617.jpg
IMG_6627.jpg
IMG_6626.jpg
IMG_6625.jpg
IMG_6624.jpg
IMG_6623.jpg
IMG_6622.jpg
IMG_6632.jpg
IMG_6631.jpg
IMG_6630.jpg
IMG_6629.jpg
IMG_6628.jpg
IMG_6634.jpg
IMG_6633.jpg
IMG_2304.jpg
IMG_2307.jpg
IMG_2316.jpg
IMG_2315.jpg
IMG_2314.jpg
IMG_2312.jpg
IMG_2311.jpg
IMG_2308.jpg
IMG_2333.jpg
IMG_2330.jpg
IMG_2321.jpg
IMG_2319.jpg
IMG_2318.jpg
IMG_2335.jpg
IMG_2336.jpg
IMG_3235.jpg
IMG_3236.jpg
IMG_3239.jpg
IMG_3241.jpg
IMG_3257.jpg
IMG_3254.jpg
IMG_3250.jpg
IMG_3249.jpg
IMG_3244.jpg
IMG_3261.jpg
IMG_3266.jpg
Posted at 2:33 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 17:33:39-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first Dirty Dining of 2022 takes a look back at inspections from the last few weeks of 2021.

China Kitchen on Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street got the highest demerits with a 36-demerit “C” grade on its Dec. 14 inspection.

Inspectors found four expired cartons of half-and-half in the reach-in cooler.

Cooked noodles had to be thrown out due to improper cooling.

Multiple containers of food in both the cooler and freezer were uncovered including Rangoons, breaded chicken and cut lettuce.

Broccoli, raw shrimp and white sauce were being stored on the floor in the ware-washing area.

Raw calamari was stored over ready-to-eat vegetables.

Open employee drinks were all over the kitchen on food contact surfaces including prep counters and prep tables.

The can opener blade was heavily dirty with old food.

There was excessive black mold on the Coca-Cola soda dispenser and heavy food and grease buildup on floors and cook line equipment.

Manager Wendy Chen said they quickly fixed all the problems and violations and now, everything is fine.

“We are sorry about what happened, and our employees have been retrained. It won’t happen again.”

China Kitchen was reinspected on Dec. 22 and received a zero-demerit "A" grade.

********************

Casa Mariscos on Flamingo Road between Pecos and Sandhill roads got a 33-demerit “C” grade on its Dec. 21 inspection.

Chicken had to be thrown out after the inspector found it had been left to cool at room temperature for over three hours.

Pork and salsa had to be thrown out to due unsafe temperatures.

A pan of food was stacked on top of uncovered chicken, so that had to be tossed as well.

Raw beef was stored over uncovered raw shrimp and in-use utensils were stored in lukewarm water.

Employee drinks sat on food prep surfaces and there were holes in the walls.

Manager Oscar Erazo says his staff was doing lots of preps for the holidays and it was just one bad day, not an everyday problem. He acknowledges their mistakes but says they’re ready for re-inspection and awaiting a call back from SNHD to get that scheduled.

********************

7-Eleven on Las Vegas Boulevard and Craig Road had its deli shut down on Dec. 13 for an imminent health hazard. There was no hot water due to electrical issues.

It also got 19 demerits.

Food handlers couldn’t properly wash their hands and the person in charge couldn’t convey food safety knowledge.

We were unable to reach anyone for comment.

It was reinspected on Dec. 14 and received a 6-demerit "A' grade.

Click here to see the health report for China Kitchen.

Click here to see the health report for Casa Mariscos.

Click here to see the health report for 7-Eleven #18198 Deli.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH