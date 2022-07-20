Bugs, grease and moldy food land El Grullense food truck on Dirty Dining

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — El Grullense food truck was shut down at Lake Mead Blvd. and Christy Lane on July 7 with 48 demerits and the imminent health hazard of inadequate refrigeration.

Meat was stored in a moldy ice chest. It and lots of other food items were being stored in a health spa/dance studio where they are approved to park and operate, but that’s not allowed as food trucks must store their food in a permitted establishment subject to inspection, like a restaurant or commissary.

There was a moldy jalapeno and moldy, slimy cilantro in the make table, ready for customer service.

Several flies landed on equipment, walls and cutting boards.

There was a dead bug on top of the mayonnaise squeeze bottle and other squeeze bottles were dirty with old food.

They were re-using a small plastic bag as a glove to handle cilantro onion mixture.

Jalapenos and cut radishes were stored in plastic grocery bags.

The person in charge was not knowledgeable in basic food safety.

Floors and areas between equipment on the cookline were heavily greasy and dirty with old food.

Shredded cheese, meats, cut tomatoes, red salsa, cooked tripe and three containers of cooked chicken had to be thrown out due to unsafe temperatures.

After-market “unprofessional” wiring throughout the food truck created a grease fire hazard.

Salsa bottles sat on top of cut jalapenos in the make table.

Household ant powder pesticide was stored under the sink, unsealed with powder strewn around the area.

An employee’s bottle of anti-diarrhea/anti-vomiting medication was stored in the fridge next to customer food.

Knives in clean storage were dirty with grease and zip-tied to an extension cord covered in grease.

Cutting boards and equipment were only being washed, rinsed and sanitized once per night. Health District rules require that to happen every four hours.

The food thermometer was heavily soiled with grease and old food.

The hand soap was so watered down that it wouldn’t lather.

Ceiling screens were heavily soiled with grease and dust.

They’d attached a garden hose to a swamp cooler to drain condensate onto dirt around a tree.

Owner Lucia Conde said everything is fixed and they’re awaiting re-inspection. She had no comment on the violations.

Click here to see the health report for El Grullense.