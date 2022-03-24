Bookie's Brunch N Munch on Dirty Dining

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Bookie’s Brunch N Munch, a food truck operating out of a converted school bus on Owens Avenue and MLK Boulevard, was shut down March 8 with 39 demerits and an imminent health hazard — wastewater leaking from the bus's tank onto the ground.

There was also dried-up waste and food debris by the sewage outlet.

Food in the temperature danger zone included sliced tomatoes, sliced cheese, sliced lettuce, baked potatoes and cans of meat and cheese chili that were not refrigerated after opening. All of it had to be thrown out.

SNHD Bookies Brunch N Munch

There was no sanitizer available during active food prep, doors were open and not screened, and the person in charge wasn’t knowledgeable about the symptoms of foodborne illness.

Owner Joycelyn Boston said she was taken by surprise with all the new rules that came into effect after she did a remodel and installed new equipment.

“I’m not ashamed. It’s a learning lesson. I’m doing all I can to get everything fixed to serve my customers again as soon as possible," Boston said.

She hasn’t scheduled re-inspection yet because her bus is still in the shop.

Rebel snack bar

The snack bar inside the Rebel gas station on Craig Road and Commerce Street in North Las Vegas was shut down March 10 for an imminent health hazard.

SNHD Rebel #35 Snack Bar

There was no hot water at the only available hand sink, so employees couldn’t properly wash their hands.

Inspectors also found mold growing in the ice machine chute.

Rebel was re-inspected the next day and received a zero-demerit "A" grade.

The store manager had no comment.

