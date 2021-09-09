Watch
Local NewsDirty Dining

Actions

Birrieria Durazo among food trucks dominating Dirty Dining

Plus, roaches at La Michoacana and Pellegrini Express
items.[0].image.alt
SNHD
Birrieria Durazo
IMG_8400.jpg
IMG_8389.jpg
IMG_8382.jpg
IMG_8379.jpg
IMG_8378.jpg
IMG_5295.jpg
IMG_5290.jpg
IMG_5284.jpg
IMG_5282.jpg
IMG_5281.jpg
IMG_5279.jpg
IMG_5276.jpg
IMG_7688.jpg
IMG_7689.jpg
IMG_7690.jpg
IMG_7691.jpg
IMG_7692.jpg
IMG_7695.jpg
IMG_7697.jpg
IMG_7698.jpg
IMG_7699.jpg
IMG_7700.jpg
IMG_7701.jpg
IMG_7702.jpg
IMG_7703.jpg
IMG_7704.jpg
IMG_7705.jpg
IMG_7706.jpg
IMG_7707.jpg
IMG_7709.jpg
IMG_7710.jpg
IMG_7715.jpg
IMG_7716.jpg
IMG_7717.jpg
IMG_7718.jpg
IMG_7719.jpg
IMG_7720.jpg
IMG_7589.jpg
IMG_7590.jpg
IMG_7598.jpg
IMG_7603.jpg
IMG_7607.jpg
IMG_7794.jpg
IMG_7795.jpg
IMG_7796.jpg
IMG_7797.jpg
IMG_7798.jpg
IMG_7799.jpg
IMG_7800.jpg
IMG_7801.jpg
IMG_7802.jpg
IMG_4201.jpg
IMG_4211.jpg
IMG_4212.jpg
IMG_4232.jpg
IMG_4188.jpg
IMG_4233.jpg
IMG_5333.jpg
IMG_5331.jpg
IMG_5329.jpg
IMG_5328.jpg
IMG_5327.jpg
IMG_5325.jpg
IMG_5323.jpg
IMG_5322.jpg
IMG_5321.jpg
IMG_5320.jpg
IMG_5318.jpg
IMG_5317.jpg
IMG_0683.jpg
IMG_0684.jpg
IMG_0685.jpg
IMG_0686.jpg
IMG_0687.jpg
IMG_0688.jpg
IMG_0689.jpg
IMG_0690.jpg
IMG_0691.jpg
IMG_0693.jpg
IMG_0695.jpg
IMG_0696.jpg
IMG_0698.jpg
IMG_0700.jpg
IMG_0703.jpg
IMG_0705.jpg
IMG_0708.jpg
IMG_0712.jpg
IMG_0713.jpg
IMG_0715.jpg
IMG_0717.jpg
IMG_0718.jpg
IMG_0720.jpg
IMG_0721.jpg
IMG_0722.jpg
IMG_0723.jpg
IMG_0727.jpg
IMG_0728.jpg
IMG_0729.jpg
IMG_0730.jpg
IMG_0732.jpg
IMG_0733.jpg
IMG_0735.jpg
IMG_0736.jpg
IMG_0737.jpg
IMG_0738.jpg
IMG_0741.jpg
IMG_0743.jpg
IMG_0746.jpg
IMG_0749.jpg
IMG_0751.jpg
IMG_0752.jpg
IMG_0753.jpg
IMG_0754.jpg
IMG_0755.jpg
IMG_0756.jpg
IMG_0758.jpg
IMG_0762.jpg
IMG_0763.jpg
IMG_0764.jpg
IMG_0766.jpg
IMG_0768.jpg
IMG_0770.jpg
IMG_0771.jpg
IMG_0772.jpg
IMG_0774.jpg
IMG_0775.jpg
IMG_0778.jpg
IMG_0800.jpg
IMG_7660.jpg
IMG_7661.jpg
IMG_7663.jpg
IMG_7662.jpg
IMG_7664.jpg
IMG_7665.jpg
IMG_7666.jpg
IMG_7667.jpg
IMG_7668.jpg
IMG_7669.jpg
IMG_7670.jpg
IMG_7671.jpg
IMG_7673.jpg
IMG_7674.jpg
IMG_7675.jpg
IMG_7676.jpg
IMG_7677.jpg
IMG_7678.jpg
IMG_7679.jpg
IMG_7680.jpg
IMG_7681.jpg
IMG_7683.jpg
IMG_7685.jpg
IMG_7689 (1).jpg
IMG_7690 (1).jpg
IMG_7692 (1).jpg
IMG_7696.jpg
IMG_7708.jpg
IMG_7709 (1).jpg
IMG_7710 (1).jpg
IMG_7711.jpg
IMG_1646.jpg
IMG_1645.jpg
IMG_1644.jpg
IMG_1621.jpg
IMG_1617.jpg
IMG_1616 (1).jpg
IMG_1615.jpg
IMG_1613.jpg
IMG_1612 (1).jpg
IMG_1611 (1).jpg
IMG_1610.jpg
IMG_1609.jpg
IMG_1608.jpg
IMG_1606.jpg
IMG_1605.jpg
IMG_1604.jpg
IMG_1603.jpg
IMG_1600.jpg
IMG_1599 (1).jpg
IMG_1598 (1).jpg
Posted at 5:51 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 20:51:02-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This week’s Dirty Dining is all about food trucks as mobile units continue to dominate the list of failed health inspections.

But we’ve also got a roach-infested market and pizza place and two hotel-casino facilities that were shut down due to imminent health hazards.

We begin with Birrieria Durazo food truck, which was shut down on Aug. 24 at the corner of Flamingo and Lindell roads with 41 demerits and two imminent health hazards: no hot water and gross unsanitary conditions.

Violations included improper handwashing, a bag of cheese and pots of birria stored at room temperature and an open bag of dried chilies that was stored on the floor.

Open bottles of employee drinks were stored on or over food contact surfaces and an employee’s liquid Pepto-Bismol was intermingled with customer food.

There was no sanitizer solution prepared for the food prep area.

The person in charge couldn’t communicate about basic food safety and hung up on us when we called for comment.

Birrieria Durazo was re-inspected on Sept. 1 and received a zero demerit “A” grade.

********************

Another food truck, Birrieria Los Rojos 702 on Lake Mead Boulevard and Webster Street, was inspected as a result of a customer complaint.

The complainant wrote: “I went to this food truck. They operate from 9AM-9PM daily, and I noticed some unsanitary things here. There are flies as they leave the back door open, they also leave large pots with what looks like birria sitting on the floor by the door. I don’t see a grade card or health permit either.”

When the inspectors arrived, they found the back door wide open, a cooked pot of chilies on the floor, the wastewater tank actively leaking onto the ground and the grade card not posted in public view.

The inspectors also noted unsanitary conditions when verifying the complaint.

The truck got 36 demerits and was shut down on Aug. 24.

In addition to the violations noted above, the inspectors saw multiple flies, including one that was crawling on ready-to-eat limes; and multiple foods in the temperature danger zone that had to be thrown out.

Soiled food debris and greasy residue coated equipment and floors, resulting in an order to deep clean the entire truck.

Owner Geronimo Alba said, "We apologize to our customers. We had a problem with our water tank that was cracked and leaking. Our refrigeration was working properly but it was a busy day so the temperature didn't come down fast enough when inspectors were here. As for the flies, it was only one fly and we work outside. We’re truly sorry and we apologize for that. As for the general conditions in the truck, food is greasy and it builds up quickly but at the end of the day we clean it up and get everything ship shape."

Birrieria Los Rojos 702 re-opened with an “A” grade on Aug. 27.

********************

The vegetable prep area at Boulder Station Hotel & Casino was shut down Aug. 27 for the imminent health hazard of no hot water.

It was re-inspected on Aug. 30 and received a 3-demerit "A" grade.

A Station Casinos spokesperson sent the following statement:

“The prep kitchen and engineering team members addressed the issue immediately. The restaurant never lost its A health and safety rating and has held that rating since its opening. We take pride in holding ourselves to the highest standards and will continue to do so.”

********************

Cukis taco truck was inspected on Aug. 25 as a result of a complaint referral from Clark County Public Response.

The agency told the Health District that multiple food trucks were parking on Ford Avenue near the southeast corner of Blue Diamond Road and Decatur Boulevard, usually arriving at 9:30 a.m. and leaving around 3:30 p.m. daily and that it was an ongoing issue for almost two years.

The complaint was validated, Cukis got 30 demerits and the truck was shut down due to inadequate refrigeration.

The inspector also noted multiple cars coming and going from the dirt lot where the trucks park, stirring up dust and creating possible contamination issues.

During the inspection, a food handler dropped something on the floor, picked it up and continued prepping food without washing her hands.

Sliced tomatoes, cooked peppers, salsas, shrimp, cheese and tomato salad all had to be thrown out due to unsafe temperatures.

Cukis re-opened on Sept. 3 with a zero-demerit “A” grade.

We were unable to reach anyone for comment.

********************

Kolobok Russian soul food truck was shut down on Aug. 25 at SerVehZah Tap Room on Commerce Street and Colorado Avenue for inadequate refrigeration.

It also got 39 demerits.

The person in charge used bare hands on a ready-to-eat garnish on top of a customer’s order, causing the garnish and the food it was on to be thrown out.

Other foods that had to be thrown out due to improper cooling and unsafe temperatures included crepes, vegetable soup, pulled pork, shredded cheese, coleslaw, tomato paste dip, crab salad and sour cream.

An iPad was sitting directly on top of ready-to-eat food containers, and floors were excessively dirty with old food and grease build-up.

Kolobok was re-inspected on Aug. 26 and received a zero-demerit "A" grade.

The owners sent the following statement:

"There is nothing dirty about dining from our truck. We are operating safely. The only reason we were closed is because at the particular time of the inspection, our fridge was two degrees below coldest. By the time the inspector left, the fridge was working properly and we re-opened and passed with an A inspection the next day."

********************

La Michoacana Market’s deli was shut down on Aug. 26 for a cockroach infestation and gross unsanitary conditions.

The facility on Eastern near Owens avenues also got 35 demerits.

Inspectors went to La Michoacana to follow up on a complaint. According to the report, “The caller said they sell tacos there and when he went to order the tacos, he saw a tray with bread next to a tray with the taco meat that had roaches crawling out of it. He informed a worker, who lifted a lid off the tray and said she saw the roaches inside.”

Inspectors found the complaint to be valid after they saw multiple live multi-generational roaches throughout the deli and meat area, on equipment, floors, walls and food contact surfaces. There were dead roaches in the dry storage area.

Food and grease build-up on and under equipment helped provide a draw for the bugs.

A food handler touched a trash can, then handled food and another didn’t wash hands after touching dirty dishes.

Celery was coated with black slime.

Chicharron with meat and raw beef stored at room temperature had to be thrown out.

Food in the fridge was uncovered and subject to contamination.

We left a message for owner Leo McGarvie but our call was not immediately returned.

********************

Pellegrini Express on Fort Apache Road near Tropicana Avenue was shut down on Aug. 25 for a multi-generational cockroach infestation.

Inspectors saw live and dead roaches throughout the facility, including on clean kitchenware.

The can opener blade was rusty and encrusted with old food and there were holes in the walls and ceilings.

Owner Arthur Aghryan said the problem was in the whole building. He said roaches were coming from the roof but it's been sprayed and is no longer an issue.

Pellegrini Express re-opened on Sept. 2 with a zero-demerit “A” grade.

********************

Sands Expo & Convention Center’s remote storage warehouse on Sands Avenue near Koval Lane was shut down on Aug. 27 for a rat infestation.

Inspectors saw rodent droppings along three corners of the warehouse area as well as many large holes in the drywall.

Sands was ordered to repair the holes, deep clean floors to get rid of rodent feces and urine, discard single-use items and get fumigation.

A spokesperson for Sands Expo sent the following statement:

"During a routine inspection, the Remote Storage Room, an area that does not store or house any food inside Sands Expo, was identified to contain a hole in the drywall. Our team took immediate action to repair the hole, and follow all re-inspection protocols identified by the SNHD."

Click here to see the health report for Birrieria Durazo.

Click here to see the health report for Kolobok.

Click here to see the complaint for Birrieria Los Rojos 702.

Click here to see the health report for Birrieria Los Rojos 702.

Click here to see the health report for Boulder Station Vegetable Prep.

Click here to see the complaint for Cukis.

Click here to see the health report for Cukis.

Click here to see the health report for La Michoacana Market - Deli.

Click here to see the health report for Pellegrini Express.

Click here to see the health report for Sands Expo Remote Storage Warehouse.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH