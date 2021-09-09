Birrieria Durazo among food trucks dominating Dirty Dining

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This week’s Dirty Dining is all about food trucks as mobile units continue to dominate the list of failed health inspections.

But we’ve also got a roach-infested market and pizza place and two hotel-casino facilities that were shut down due to imminent health hazards.

We begin with Birrieria Durazo food truck, which was shut down on Aug. 24 at the corner of Flamingo and Lindell roads with 41 demerits and two imminent health hazards: no hot water and gross unsanitary conditions.

Violations included improper handwashing, a bag of cheese and pots of birria stored at room temperature and an open bag of dried chilies that was stored on the floor.

Open bottles of employee drinks were stored on or over food contact surfaces and an employee’s liquid Pepto-Bismol was intermingled with customer food.

There was no sanitizer solution prepared for the food prep area.

The person in charge couldn’t communicate about basic food safety and hung up on us when we called for comment.

Birrieria Durazo was re-inspected on Sept. 1 and received a zero demerit “A” grade.

********************

Another food truck, Birrieria Los Rojos 702 on Lake Mead Boulevard and Webster Street, was inspected as a result of a customer complaint.

The complainant wrote: “I went to this food truck. They operate from 9AM-9PM daily, and I noticed some unsanitary things here. There are flies as they leave the back door open, they also leave large pots with what looks like birria sitting on the floor by the door. I don’t see a grade card or health permit either.”

When the inspectors arrived, they found the back door wide open, a cooked pot of chilies on the floor, the wastewater tank actively leaking onto the ground and the grade card not posted in public view.

The inspectors also noted unsanitary conditions when verifying the complaint.

The truck got 36 demerits and was shut down on Aug. 24.

In addition to the violations noted above, the inspectors saw multiple flies, including one that was crawling on ready-to-eat limes; and multiple foods in the temperature danger zone that had to be thrown out.

Soiled food debris and greasy residue coated equipment and floors, resulting in an order to deep clean the entire truck.

Owner Geronimo Alba said, "We apologize to our customers. We had a problem with our water tank that was cracked and leaking. Our refrigeration was working properly but it was a busy day so the temperature didn't come down fast enough when inspectors were here. As for the flies, it was only one fly and we work outside. We’re truly sorry and we apologize for that. As for the general conditions in the truck, food is greasy and it builds up quickly but at the end of the day we clean it up and get everything ship shape."

Birrieria Los Rojos 702 re-opened with an “A” grade on Aug. 27.

********************

The vegetable prep area at Boulder Station Hotel & Casino was shut down Aug. 27 for the imminent health hazard of no hot water.

It was re-inspected on Aug. 30 and received a 3-demerit "A" grade.

A Station Casinos spokesperson sent the following statement:

“The prep kitchen and engineering team members addressed the issue immediately. The restaurant never lost its A health and safety rating and has held that rating since its opening. We take pride in holding ourselves to the highest standards and will continue to do so.”

********************

Cukis taco truck was inspected on Aug. 25 as a result of a complaint referral from Clark County Public Response.

The agency told the Health District that multiple food trucks were parking on Ford Avenue near the southeast corner of Blue Diamond Road and Decatur Boulevard, usually arriving at 9:30 a.m. and leaving around 3:30 p.m. daily and that it was an ongoing issue for almost two years.

The complaint was validated, Cukis got 30 demerits and the truck was shut down due to inadequate refrigeration.

The inspector also noted multiple cars coming and going from the dirt lot where the trucks park, stirring up dust and creating possible contamination issues.

During the inspection, a food handler dropped something on the floor, picked it up and continued prepping food without washing her hands.

Sliced tomatoes, cooked peppers, salsas, shrimp, cheese and tomato salad all had to be thrown out due to unsafe temperatures.

Cukis re-opened on Sept. 3 with a zero-demerit “A” grade.

We were unable to reach anyone for comment.

********************

Kolobok Russian soul food truck was shut down on Aug. 25 at SerVehZah Tap Room on Commerce Street and Colorado Avenue for inadequate refrigeration.

It also got 39 demerits.

The person in charge used bare hands on a ready-to-eat garnish on top of a customer’s order, causing the garnish and the food it was on to be thrown out.

Other foods that had to be thrown out due to improper cooling and unsafe temperatures included crepes, vegetable soup, pulled pork, shredded cheese, coleslaw, tomato paste dip, crab salad and sour cream.

An iPad was sitting directly on top of ready-to-eat food containers, and floors were excessively dirty with old food and grease build-up.

Kolobok was re-inspected on Aug. 26 and received a zero-demerit "A" grade.

The owners sent the following statement:

"There is nothing dirty about dining from our truck. We are operating safely. The only reason we were closed is because at the particular time of the inspection, our fridge was two degrees below coldest. By the time the inspector left, the fridge was working properly and we re-opened and passed with an A inspection the next day."

********************

La Michoacana Market’s deli was shut down on Aug. 26 for a cockroach infestation and gross unsanitary conditions.

The facility on Eastern near Owens avenues also got 35 demerits.

Inspectors went to La Michoacana to follow up on a complaint. According to the report, “The caller said they sell tacos there and when he went to order the tacos, he saw a tray with bread next to a tray with the taco meat that had roaches crawling out of it. He informed a worker, who lifted a lid off the tray and said she saw the roaches inside.”

Inspectors found the complaint to be valid after they saw multiple live multi-generational roaches throughout the deli and meat area, on equipment, floors, walls and food contact surfaces. There were dead roaches in the dry storage area.

Food and grease build-up on and under equipment helped provide a draw for the bugs.

A food handler touched a trash can, then handled food and another didn’t wash hands after touching dirty dishes.

Celery was coated with black slime.

Chicharron with meat and raw beef stored at room temperature had to be thrown out.

Food in the fridge was uncovered and subject to contamination.

We left a message for owner Leo McGarvie but our call was not immediately returned.

********************

Pellegrini Express on Fort Apache Road near Tropicana Avenue was shut down on Aug. 25 for a multi-generational cockroach infestation.

Inspectors saw live and dead roaches throughout the facility, including on clean kitchenware.

The can opener blade was rusty and encrusted with old food and there were holes in the walls and ceilings.

Owner Arthur Aghryan said the problem was in the whole building. He said roaches were coming from the roof but it's been sprayed and is no longer an issue.

Pellegrini Express re-opened on Sept. 2 with a zero-demerit “A” grade.

********************

Sands Expo & Convention Center’s remote storage warehouse on Sands Avenue near Koval Lane was shut down on Aug. 27 for a rat infestation.

Inspectors saw rodent droppings along three corners of the warehouse area as well as many large holes in the drywall.

Sands was ordered to repair the holes, deep clean floors to get rid of rodent feces and urine, discard single-use items and get fumigation.

A spokesperson for Sands Expo sent the following statement:

"During a routine inspection, the Remote Storage Room, an area that does not store or house any food inside Sands Expo, was identified to contain a hole in the drywall. Our team took immediate action to repair the hole, and follow all re-inspection protocols identified by the SNHD."

