Crocs are 50% off at Walmart right now

The sun is out, the bees are buzzing and birds are singing. And if the warmer weather means you’re on your feet a lot more, your dogs may be barking. Spring might be the best time to give Crocs a shot, if you haven’t done it already. They’re cool and comfy, of course, but they’re also easy to clean if you find yourself in muddy territory — like, for example, the springtime garden.

And right now is the moment to buy: Walmart has the iconic Baya Croc Sandals on sale, with some colors going for up to 50% off regular price.

$25 (was $50) at Walmart

While Crocs used to have a reputation for being, well, not cute, they’ve had a comeback in recent years. Now, people are routinely decorating the shoe using Jibbitz themed after everything from Disney to the season at hand.

Plus, once you slip your foot into the Croc’s wide, ergonomic embrace, you won’t care a bit what they look like. They’re surprisingly light and supportive, and they’re just plain useful.

This spring, if you plan to start a vegetable garden or do some patio decorating, they’re the perfect shoe. Not only are they comfortable, but they’re easy to slip on and off and simple to clean!

But these Crocs aren’t alone. Walmart actually has several types on sale if you want to spruce up your footwear.

Since Crocs are so lightweight and comfy, you’ve probably seen medical providers and restaurant pros wearing them on the job. (Or if you are one yourself, you’ve likely heard a few positive reviews.)

The Crocs At Work Unisex On The Clock slip-resistant clogs are the ones to try, with extra arch support, easy-clean materials and Crocs Lock slip-resistant treads. They’re on sale, too, at 30% off the regular price.

$35 (was $50) Walmart

If you’re looking for something a bit more stylish, try these super-cute women’s Tulum Flip Sandals, also half-price:

$20 (was $40) at Walmart

If you’re looking for the perfect footwear for spring, this Walmart Croc sale is a must-shop.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.