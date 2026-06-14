Man fatally shot during 'domestic disturbance' in northeast valley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has shared that a homicide investigation is underway in Sunrise Manor this evening.

According to LVMPD, the incident happened in the 6000 block of Lake Mead Boulevard.

WATCH | LVMPD's full media briefing

Male dies after being shot during 'domestic disturbance' in northeast valley, police say

Channel 13 attended a media briefing held by LVMPD's Lieutenant Price to learn more.

According to Price, officers from the northeast area command responded to a call regarding a domestic disturbance event around 3:40 p.m. today.

According to Price, a second call came in and reported a man that had been shot in a vehicle a few blocks away from the area.

KTNV

Police redirected their response to the shooting, and found a man matching that description in a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

LVMPD was able to determine that both the domestic violence call and the shooting were related events. Price shared that the male victim had apparently gone to his ex-girlfriend's home, where the domestic disturbance call originated. Someone inside of the home shot him then, and the victim got inside his car and drove away until he could not drive any further.

Several individuals were at the home, and all parties involved were detained.

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This is not the first incident in Sunrise Manor we've reported on this Saturday. This morning, Channel 13 told you about an incident on Lamb Boulevard at Cecile Avenue that critically injured one driver and left another with minor injuries.

We also tracked a barricade on Vegas Valley Drive and Aloha Avenue, which ended with a suspect taken into custody without incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section. To remain anonymous, contact www.crimestoppersofnv.com.