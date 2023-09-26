Classic women’s lapel open coat is only $66 right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Fans of the fall season cannot get enough of their favorite time of year. Most of all, they feel something special when the air gets crisp and can slip on something to stay warm.

While a nice sweater or sweatshirt can do the trick on those days, sometimes you might want something a little more stylish and substantial to wear while out and about town. We love this long, open-front coat on sale for a limited time at Amazon as a fall fashion must-have.

$66.49 (was $156.99) at Amazon

Originally priced at $156.99, this coat is marked down 58% to only $66.49. You’ll save $90.50 for this beautiful coat. But, it’s listed as an Amazon limited-time deal. The discount can disappear without warning. If you want to add this to your wardrobe, it is time to put it in your shopping cart.

This pea coat in a solid, camel color has the perfect hue for autumn. Its extended length gives the coat more versatility with its style. You’ll be in style whether you’re heading to work, out shopping, or even if you’re invited to a fancy event.

Imagine pairing this long coat with jeans and boots when you go out apple picking or to a pumpkin patch with the family. Its open front has no buttons to catch on anything. Just tie the belt in front to keep yourself warm or for a classic look.

You will want to either hand wash or dry clean this coat to keep the fabric’s soft feel and construction intact.

The coat does come in other colors, including red, black, pink and green, but prices go up to $71.99 for those options. Make sure to double check which color you select for your cart to get the best deal on the color you prefer.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.