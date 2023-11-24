The best Black Friday lawn and garden deals from Amazon, Walmart, Home Depot and more

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Black Friday is officially here and you’ll find thousands of deals at the majority of retailers from Amazon, Target and Walmart to The Home Depot, Lowe’s and more.

You’ll find the usual fashion and beauty as well as home and kitchen items on sale, but this Black Friday you’ll also be able to find major savings on lawn and garden products. You may not really be thinking about warmer weather and outdoor activities just yet, but multiple retailers are discounting everything from patio furniture and grills to snow blowers, outdoor cameras, pizza ovens and more.

For instance, we spotted this top-rated 22-inch fire pit from Walmart on sale for just $35. It’s a steal considering it’s a great item for warming up on cool winter nights. Even if you don’t have a large outdoor space, we’ve even spotted deals on outdoor string lights that would be great for brightening up a balcony or patio.

We’ve pulled together some of our favorite lawn and garden deals that you’ll find through Black Friday weekend. Be sure to sign up for Simplemost’s newsletter to stay up-to-date on all of the best deals out there this season.

Jump to: Deals On Lawn & Garden Accessories | Patio Furniture Deals | Lawn Equipment Deals | Outdoor Tools & Cleaning Deals | Fire Pit Deals | Grill Deals | Pizza Oven Deals | Outdoor Security Deals

Lawn & Garden Accessories

If you don’t have room in your yard for a full bonfire pit, you can get this Tabletop Fire Pit with Stand on Amazon for $30. A 50% savings, the tabletop fire pit comes in black or stainless steel and uses either wood or pellets.

$30 (was $60) at Amazon

Patio Furniture

You’ll save $260 on this Superjoe four-piece Outdoor Patio Wicker Rattan Conversation Set. The set is gray and includes a loveseat, two armchairs, a coffee table with a tempered glass top and eight cushions. It is made of weather-resistant wicker and the cushions are removable so you can wash them or store them away for winter.

$340 (was $600) at Walmart

Lawn Equipment Deals

You can get this Craftsman V20 20-volt Max 20-inch Battery Hedge Trimmer for $99. The hedge trimmer has a full wrap-around handle for easy maneuvering and comfort and 20-inch dual action blades that can cut up to 3/4-inches.

$99 (was $120) at Lowe’s

Outdoor Tools & Cleaning

In need of a new shop vaccum for your garage or outdoor area? You can save $20 on this Dewalt 9-Gallons 5-HP Corded Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum. The vacuum cleans up both wet and dry messes and holds nine gallons at a time. It comes with has rubberized casters so you can swivel it around while you clean.

$99 (was $120) at Lowe’s

Fire Pit Deals

This Tipton 34-inch Steel Deep Bowl Fire Pit is 50% off for Black Friday, now priced at just $99. In an Oil Rubbed Bronze color, the pit comes with a mesh lid and poker, plus has drainage holes to prevent rusting. The integrated wood grate enables airflow for a better fire, while the lattice design provides 360-degree viewing.

$99 (was $199) at The Home Depot

Grill Deals

You’ll save $70 on this 28-inch two-Burner Blackstone Griddle Cooking Station. The griddle has a built-in large flat top and foldable legs, plus two independently-controlled burners with matchless ignition. It also has one side shelf and one bottom tray to set food on before or after you’ve cooked it, or for holding cooking supplies.

$199 (was $269) at The Home Depot

Pizza Oven Deals

You can save $139 on this Costway Outdoor Wood Fire Pizza Oven at Walmart, now priced at $149.99. The pizza oven can reach a temperature of 662 degrees Fahrenheit and along with making a 12-inch pizza, it can also be used for burgers, fish, roasting meat and more.

$190 (was $289) at Walmart

Outdoor Security Deals

If you want to add some security features to your home, you can save $50 on this Blink Wired Floodlight Smart Security Camera at Lowe’s, now priced at $49.99. The camera has motion detection, a built-in siren and it works with Alexa. It comes in white or black and has LED lighting and night view in color. You can even see, hear and speak to people and pets from the Blink app.

$50 (was $100) at Lowe’s

