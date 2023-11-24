Our top Black Friday kitchen and home deals: KitchenAid, Ninja, Samsung, LG, Shark, Dyson and more

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.
We have been keeping up with the early holiday deals all month, but Black Friday has finally arrived! Merchants from Amazon and Walmart to JCPenney and The Home Depot have been slashing prices since early November — especially on home and kitchen deals from brands like KitchenAid, Ninja, Samsung, LG, Shark, Dyson and more — but now the deals are really rolling in.
MORE: What we recommend buying from Amazon’s Black Friday sale
These days, eager shoppers are grabbing deals from the comfort of their couch instead of braving the store crowds. That said, if you have your eye on something, grab it now because deal prices can change, product supplies can run now and shipping delays can cause headaches the closer we get to the holidays. Few things are worse than missing out on the perfect gift.
Finding the ideal home and kitchen gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list can be challenging, but fortunately, there are plenty of gift ideas right now worth scooping up while they’re on the cheap during Black Friday.
Bookmark this page because we plan to update this guide throughout the Black Friday season. And don’t forget to sign up for Simplemost’s newsletter to stay up-to-date on all the best deals this season.
Jump to: Best Kitchen Deals | Best Bedding Deals | Best TV Deals | Best Vacuum Deals | Headphones Deals | Best Furniture Deals
Black Friday Kitchen Deals
Why settle for an ordinary blender when the Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor System does so much more? This one kitchen appliance not only blends fruit into a fantastic smoothie, but it can also tackle food processor jobs like chopping vegetables and nuts, making power smoothie bowls, and even kneading dough for delicious bread.
- Ninja CREAMI Ice Cream Maker, $199 (was $230 at Target)
- Cafe C7esas Countertop Espresso Machine, $379 (was $679) at Walmart
- Cuisinart Air Fryer/Toaster Oven, $160 (was $250 at Kohl’s), save an additional 10% with code GET10 or 15% off with code GOSHOP15 at check out
- Immersion Hand Blender, $35 (was $70 at Amazon)
- KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5-Quart Stand Mixer, $259 (was $400 at Walmart)
- AeroGarden Harvest countertop hydroponic herb garden, $55 (was $165) at Amazon
- S’well Stainless Steel Water Bottle, $22 (was $35) at Amazon
- Electric Coffee Warmer, $27 (was $40) at Amazon
- Fullstar Vegetable Chopper, $24 (was $40) at Amazon with coupon at checkout
- Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $119 (was $189) at Amazon
- Breville Mini Smart Toaster Oven, $128 (was $180) at Amazon
- Glass Teapot with Removable Infuser, $20 (was $30) at Amazon
- KitchenAid Burr Coffee Grinder, KCG8433, $140 (was $180) at Amazon
Black Friday Bedding Deals
What could be better to cuddle with than a faux-fur throw blanket with adjustable heat settings? Not only is this blanket super soft, but you can control how warm it feels with up to 10 heat levels for up to four hours at a time. It has an automatic shut-off system for safety and intelligent temperature adjustment technology that can moderate heating to accommodate surroundings.
- Luxury Hotel Pillows, 2 pack, $30 (was $40) at Amazon
- Casper Sleep Essential Pillow, $30 (was $45) at Amazon
- Costway 8-inch Foam Mattress, queen size, $270 (was $510 at Target)
- Intelligent Design Flannel Sheet Set, queen size, $48 (was $105 at Kohl’s) use code GOSHOP15 at checkout
- WhatsBedding 3-Piece Bed in a Bag, queen size, $26 (was $173 at Walmart)
- Serta PerfectSleeper Cool Crystal Firm Support Pillow, $10 (was $30 at JCPenney)
- Royal Luxe Goose Feather & Down 240-Thread Count Comforter, queen size, $60 (was up to $160 at Macy’s)
- Eddie Bauer Ultra-Plush Throw Blanket, $18 (was $25) at Amazon
- Ruffled Microfiber Comforter Set, Queen, $35 (was $55) at Amazon
- Knitted Throw Blanket, $16 (was $25) at Amazon
- Utopia Bedding Duvet Insert, Queen, $26.50 (was $41) at Amazon
Black Friday TV Deals
Smart TVs are a perennial favorite holiday gift for friends and family. Watch for more savings as we get closer to Thanksgiving weekend. But, there are a few good deals right now. This Amazon Fire 50-inch 4K Smart TV has Alexa built-in to the remote to help you quickly search for your favorite programming. Streaming apps such as Amazon Prime, Disney+, Netflix and more give you access to more than a million entertainment options.
- INSIGNIA 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV, $80 (was $150) at Amazon
- VIZIO 40-inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV, $168 (was $230) at Amazon
- LG 70-inch 4K webOS Smart TV, $498 (was $648 at Walmart)
- Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV, $350 (was $380 at Target)
- Toshiba 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV, $220 (was $320 at Amazon)
- Toshiba 75-inch C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV, $500 (was $800) at Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV 55″ 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $340 (was $520) at Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (was $50 at Kohl’s) or $25 at Amazon
Black Friday Vacuum Deals
The Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum Cleaner has been among the most popular Black Friday deals we’ve seen. Its Clean Sense IQ detects unseen dirt and will boost the cleaner’s power for better suction. This vacuum can convert to a handheld model for convenient cleaning in hard-to-reach places.
- Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner, $89 (was $124) at Amazon
- Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $79 (was $220) at Amazon
- Bissell CleanView Swivel Pet Reach Vacuum Cleaner, $99 (was $139 at Amazon)
- Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum, $100 (was $200 at Target)
- ICONIC SmartClean 2000 WiFi RoboVac, $130 (was $300 at JCPenney)
- eufy Clean L50 RoboVac with Self-Empty Station, $198 (was $499 at Walmart)
Black Friday Deals on Headphones and Earbuds
You can get these 2nd Gen Apple AirPods with a charging case for under $100 right now. Seamlessly connect to your iPhone, iPad or Macbook and get quality sound with these earbuds. Activate Siri for hands-free operation of any Apple device through your AirPods. Each charge will provide hours of listening time.
$90 (was $129) at Walmart $99 (was $129) at Amazon
- JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $25 (was $50) at Amazon
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $100 (was $200) at Amazon
- True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $15 (was $20 at Target)
- Sony Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Headphones, $248 (was $284 at Amazon)
- JBL Tune 760 Active Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones, $65 (was $130 at Target)
- HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset, $20 (was $50 at Walmart)
- Apple AirPods, 3rd Gen, $140 (was $160) at Amazon
- Apple AirPods Pro, 2nd Gen, $190 (was $250) at Amazon
- PHILIPS H4205 On-Ear Wireless Headphones, $35 (was $50) at Amazon
- Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones, $38 (was $50) at Amazon
Black Friday Tools and Outdoor Deals
Get this Milwaukee Cordless 7-piece tool kit worth over $1,000 for only $499 during The Home Depot’s Black Friday Savings Event. This kit includes a compact drill driver, reciprocating saw, circular saw, grinder, two rechargeable lithium batters, a battery charger and a tool bag.
$499 (was $999) at The Home Depot
- Pressure Washer Attachment For Garden Hose, $29 (was $35) at Amazon with coupon at check out
- GOOTOP Outdoor Electric Bug Zapper, $30 (was $60 at Amazon)
- Ring Indoor Cam, 2nd Gen, $30 (was $60) at Amazon
- aidpiza Outdoor Pizza Oven, $250 (was $349 at Amazon) with coupon at check out
- Craftsmen 230-Piece Standard and Metric Tool Set with Hard Case, $129 (was $219 at Lowe’s)
- Ryobi 18V Lithium-Ion Battery 2-Pack and Charger Kit + One Free Tool, $99 (was $233 at The Home Depot) during a BOGO Tool Free special
- DeWalt 20V MAX Brushless 1/2-in. Hammer Drill and Impact Driver + Free Tool, $349 (was $399 at Lowe’s) during a BOGO Tool Free special
Related Stories
- The anti-aging cream with 5,000 5-star reviews that’s on sale for $15
- Our favorite lawn and garden deals from Walmart, Target, Home Depot and more
- Here’s what we recommend from Amazon’s Black Friday sale
- This 10-in-1 steam mop is a major Black Friday deal at only $50
- Black Friday deals that would make good gifts
- What to buy from JCPenney’s Black Friday sale
- These gold-plated earrings are just $15 at Walmart for Black Friday
- The 10 best Black Friday deals at Target that we recommend
- Our ultimate guide to Walmart’s best Black Friday deals
- What you should buy from The Home Depot’s Black Friday sale
- The 10 best deals from Lowe’s Black Friday sale
This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.