Where to watch The Big Game across the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Big Game is just weeks away and several major watch parties are popping up across the Las Vegas valley. We've rounded up a few places where you can catch all the action on Feb. 11.

The LINQ and High Roller

The Mayor of Flavortown is rolling out the red carpet for National Football League fans. Guy Fieri is hosting a massive free tailgate behind The LINQ and High Roller. Event organizers said they expect about 10,000 fans to attend. You can learn more, including how to register for the free tickets, here.

Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center is hosting a Big Game Watch Party, starting at 11 a.m. You can learn more about that event here.

The Plaza

The Plaza's annual Big Game Viewing Party returns this year. The event will be in the convention space on the third floor of the casino. Tickets are on sale for $125 per person and guests must be at least 21 years old. That includes a stadium food buffet and buckets of beer. There will also be a cash bar for all other cocktails. Doors are scheduled to open at 1:30 p.m. You can learn more, including how to purchase tickets, here.

South Point

The Big Game Viewing Party is also returning to the South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa. Guests can watch the game in the Showroom, Grand Ballroom, and Exhibit Hall. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. and admission is free for football fans that are at least 21 years old. There will also be special Pepsi tastings along with tailgate food, including hot dogs, nachos, pizza, and chicken fingers.