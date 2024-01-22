Downtown Las Vegas Events Center hosting Big Game watch party

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Big Game is just weeks away and the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center is one of several places across the Las Vegas valley transforming to host big events.

Event organizers said they are hosting a Big Game Bash Watch Party on Sunday, Feb. 11, starting at 11 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. Guests must be at least 21 years old to attend.

The venue will feature a center screen and two 22-foot LED screens on each side. There will also be live odds provided by Circa Sports. Food vendors will be on site, incuding Birria Bros, Cooking with Gas, Custom Pizza Truck, Milkshake Wasted, Southern BBQ Pit, and Dragon Grille.

You can also reserve private mancaves and tables. The mancaves will have room for 15 to 30 people, a 70-inch LED TV, access to beer pong tables, leather couches, private restrooms, and game day bites. Tables will be available for groups of four, six, eight, 10, 12 or 14 people. You can learn more and make reservations here.