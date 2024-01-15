Guy Fieri hosting free, massive tailgate party near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Mayor of Flavortown is getting ready to welcome thousands of fans to the Strip in honor of Super Bowl LVIII.

Celebrity chef and University of Nevada, Las Vegas alum Guy Fieri is hosting Guy's Flavortown Tailgate on Feb. 11. It will be behind The LINQ and the High Roller in the same location where the NFL previously hosted the NFL Draft.

Guy's Flavortown Tailgate

The event is free and event organizers said they're expecting about 10,000 fans to attend.

There will be over 25 restaurants that will have pop-ups at the event. Some of those restaurants include Forte Tapas Bar, Naked City Pizza, Letty's De Leticia's Cocina, Chickpeas Mediterranean Cafe, What's Zaap? Thai Food, Fat Choy, Nobutcher, Teriyaki Corner, Secret Creamery, Wicked Maine Lobster, Down 2 Earth Planet Based Cuisine, Antidote Las Vegas, Dank Dogs, and Night + Market.

Artists scheduled to take the stage include Dustin Lynch and Diplo.

The event is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. and wrap up around 3:30 p.m. While tickets are free, you do need to register for the event. You can learn more here.