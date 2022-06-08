Lightweight beach shirt for women comes in 21 colors to go with any bathing suit—and it’s only $27

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

When you look good, you feel good. Whether you are relaxing by the pool or the sea, having a great swimsuit cover-up is a must.

But for traveling, multi-tasking pieces are often the first ones you toss into your luggage. This collared button-down beach shirt for women works as a cover-up, cute blouse or even a mini-tank dress, making it the kind of do-everything top that will always end up on your packing list.

This one in particular even goes well with shorts and jeans, too, and you can buy it right now on Amazon for only $27 — in 21 different colors and patterns.

The key to a great beach shirt? Lightweight material. Made with 100% rayon, the Bsubseach button-down shirt offers a nice alternative to a more traditionally styled swimsuit cover-up. This boho stylish blouse is highly rated, too, with hundreds of reviews averaging 4.4 out of 5 stars. Reviewers have said they’re wearing it several different ways and not just as a cover-up — on its own as a shirt, as an extra layer over a body-con dress and as a boat cover-up.

One reviewer called it “the perfect beach shirt” and another said, “I really needed a lightweight linen shirt that I can pair with swimsuits or in this case, a black romper. I ordered 3 different versions of this shirt and I IMMEDIATELY knew this was the one when I pulled it out of the package. Buy it! You won’t regret it! I’m 5’6 and it’s like an oversized men’s shirt on me … *chefs kiss*”

Another reviewer mentioned she was skeptical at first, then added, “but OMG this is going to be my go-to piece for the summer, my husband even offered to buy me the other colors. It’s so light and just so pretty!

While the manufacturer recommends hand washing, several reviews have mentioned it holds up even when tossed in the washing machine. One reviewer said she tested it out herself by washing it on cold and putting it on air dry in the dryer. “And it’s 100% still fine. I have like 5 and I’m in love with them so trust me I took the risk.”

This stylish beach shirt for women comes in colors and patterns from white to ginger to apricot to plaid. (It’s no wonder why several reviewers have bought more than one!) Amazon Prime members also get free returns.

Do you see yourself grabbing one of these thin blouses to throw over your suit for a no-fail, laid-back look this summer?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.