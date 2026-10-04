Henderson police: Armed suspect fatally shot after firing at officers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Henderson police fatally shot an armed suspect after he allegedly fired at officers and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department air units Saturday night, according to the Henderson Police Department.

According to HPD, the incident began around 3:45 p.m., when Henderson police responded to a domestic violence call in the 2000 block of Club Crest Way near Warm Springs Road.

Police said officers learned a family member had gone to the residence, battered another family member and pointed a firearm at multiple people. The suspect left before officers arrived and police began searching for him.

Officers returned to the residence later in the evening and found an adult woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to be released.

"During the continuing investigation, officers learned the suspect was at the 6000 block of South Eastern Avenue and had told an acquaintance he intended to provoke a confrontation with police and threatened suicide by cop," HPD said in a press release.

Henderson police, LVMPD officers and Clark County Office of Public Safety personnel responded to the area, along with Metro's Air Unit.

Police said the suspect fired at Henderson officers and the Metro Air Unit after officers arrived.

Henderson police SWAT and LVMPD SWAT responded to the scene, but authorities said he fired at officers again while they were attempting to communicate with him.

Two Henderson police officers fired their weapons, striking the suspect, HPD said. The suspect died at the scene. No officers were injured.

The department said the incident is the third officer-involved shooting in Henderson in 2026. The identities of the officers involved are expected to be released after 48 hours.