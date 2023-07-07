Alternative Prime Day sales to shop this year

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

While Amazon’s 2023 Prime Day sale is one we definitely don’t want to miss, it’s not the only company offering mega deals this week. Other big-name retailers, including Walmart, are getting in on the action, which is perfect for anyone not interested in obtaining an Amazon Prime membership.

Competitive Prime Day sales are happening right this very instant at some of the biggest retailers across the country like Home Depot, Walmart, Lowe’s, Wayfair, Macy’s and more. If you’re looking to score big this summer, here are some of the hottest alternative Prime Day deals.

While Wayfair hasn’t publicly announced any mega sales, the online retailer offers great deals on home items like decor, rugs, bedding and more. We found a few good deals on kitchenware that are worth a look.

If you need new cookware, this extensive set from Rachael Ray will have you covered. It comes with three frying pans/skillets, a saute pan, a Dutch oven, a bakeware pan, a saucepan, one cooking utensil and five lids.

Buy Rachael Ray Nonstick Cookware Set at Wayfair for $169.99 (was $260).

If you are dealing with a mismatched hodgepodge of glasses at home, it might be time for an upgrade. Luckily, this complete set from Libbey Cabos is a steal, offering eight sleek rock classes and eight cooler glasses at a 17% discount.

Buy Libbey Cabos 16-Piece Tumbler and Rocks Glass Set at Wayfair for $28.89 (was $34.99).

This 10-piece nonstick bakeware set is great for both novice and seasoned bakers. Available in gray or brown, it comes with four cake pans, one lid, one cooling rack, two baking sheets and one muffin pan. Everything is dishwasher-safe and oven safe for up to 450 degrees.

Buy 10-Piece Circulon Bakeware Nonstick Set at Wayfair for $100 (was $170).

Best Buy’s Black Friday in July event runs July 10-12 and offers big savings on all things tech. Newly launched Best Buy Plus ($50 per year) and My Best Buy Total ($190 per year) programs allow access to steeper savings. However, we found a few items already heavily discounted without the need for a membership.

Capture everything from adventure sports to vlogs with this 5K water-resistant video camera from GoPro. It’s a great little travel camera; its CMOS sensor captures up to 20MP images and comes with a microSD card.

Buy GoPro Hero9 Streaming Action Camera at Best Buy for $249.99 (was $349.99).

Upgrade your outdoor space. Available in both silver and slate, this 3-person sofa is crafted with durable water- and stain-resistant material with withstand nature’s powerful elements. Its sturdy white aluminum frame gives it a chic vibe.

Buy Yardbird Luna Sofa at Best Buy for $924 (was $1,540).

While Nordstrom Rack doesn’t have a specific sale going on, it offers daily deals on everything in the store plus flash events and clearance sales to boot.

Crafted in leather with a rubber sole, these Dr. Martens give off a spunky punk rock vibe. While this iconic style is common for adults, these boots are actually made for kids! Little kid sizes 13 – big kid 6 are 29% off.

Buy Dr. Martens 1460 Boot at Nordstrom Rack for $52.97 (was $75).

Keep everyday items like a wallet, cell phone and sunglasses with you in this sporty crossbody pouch by Marc Jacobs. It’s sold in four colors; the pink version is called Cactus Flower. The leather exterior features a zip-top closure and the interior comes with card slots.

Buy The Cosmos Leather Crossbody Bag at Nordstrom Rack for $99.97 (was $195).

Macy’s is hosting its Black Friday in July event this month, where you can snag mega deals on clothing, accessories, bed and bath items and more. Keep your eyes peeled for flash sales through the summer, too.

Enhance your kitchen prep with a 15-piece kitchen set that lets you slice and dice in no time flat. It comes with several knife options, from a paring knife to a bread knife, shears and a handy block to keep everything safe and contained. Hand wash only.

Buy 15-Piece Cutlery Set at Macy’s for $34.99 (was $75).

Make your ears sparkle with the diamond cluster earrings that total 1/3 carat. The round shape measures approximately 1/8″ in diameter and comes with a push-back closure. Macy’s even makes gifting these diamonds easy by shipping them in a red ribboned gift box.

Buy Diamond Cluster Stud Earrings at Macy’s for $299 (was $1,000).

Walmart shoppers will love checking out the deals during Walmart Plus Week, which runs July 10-July 13. Plus members ($49 for the first year) get early access to deals on home goods, electronics, toys and more, but there are still plenty of steep discounts available online right now.

Walmart Plus Week runs July 10 – 13 and offers competitive deals that give Amazon Prime Day a run for its money like this home security system that provides peace of mind and an extra watchful eye. With the capacity to capture HD video round the clock, the 2.4G WiFi camera can monitor your yard or driveway and comes with 2-way audio for safe and easy communication.

Buy Topvision Wireless Security Camera at Walmart for $39.98 (was $129.99).

Kick back and relax in this playful rainbow pool float chair that comes with built-in cupholders. It’s easy to inflate by mouth or air pump and it’s adjustable so you can choose how buoyant you’d like to be.

Buy iFanze Rainbow Pool Float Chair at Walmart for $12.99 (was $17.99).

Sometimes there just isn’t any more room in a garage or sometimes having a backyard shed offers better ease for getting lawn equipment in and out. Whatever the reason, this 6′ x 4′ outdoor galvanized metal shed comes equipped with lockable doors and a sturdy metal floor base. It’s perfect for storing barbecues, garden tools, lawnmowers and more.

Buy 6′ x 4′ Outdoor Storage Shed at Walmart for $265.99 (was $699.99).

Lowe’s 4th of July sale runs throughout the month, so you have plenty of time to score great deals. Different sale items have different end dates so be sure to read the fine print so you don’t miss out!

Beat the heat this season by creating your 13-by-11-foot shade with an anti-rust aluminum framed gazebo from Sunjoy. At night, pull its sheer curtains closed to let air flow and keep the bugs out.

Buy Sunjoy 13′ x 11′ Metal Screened Gazebo at Lowe’s for $1,800.44 (was $2,369).

Wouldn’t it be nice to do all your cooking outside this summer? You might be able to with this 28-inch wide griddle with a 6-liter air fry combo unit. This appliance has a lot of bells and whistles including side shelves, cabinets, a hood and locking wheels to make cooking/grilling/air frying a breeze this season.

Buy Blackstone 28″ Culinary Cabinet Griddle Flat Top Grill at Lowe’s for $699 (was $799).

Elevate your sleep experience with a new mattress that blends gel memory foam and coals for medium softness. It features Cool Twist Gel Foam, which Serta claims aids in heat dissipation and airflow to help sleepers stay cool. This mattress ships for free and setting it up involves unpacking, unrolling and unwinding it.

Buy Serta Queen Hybrid Memory Foam/Coil Blend Mattress in a Box at Lowe’s for $499 (was $799).

From now through July 12, Home Depot is offering up to $1,000 in savings on select kitchen appliances of $498 or more. Plus, the retailer has several other items on sale for all your home building, renovating and landscaping needs.

Let this tough machine do all your gardening bed legwork for you as you watch it shred through tough soil, rock and clay. Create narrow spaces or up to 19-inch wide rows. The easy grip handles, powerful engine and self-propelled tires help make a job that would be challenging by hand look like child’s play.

Buy 4-Stroke Gas Garden Rotating Tiller from Home Depot for $554.40 (was $693).

Cool off any room with this bronze indoor fan from Petersford. Featuring reversible medium maple/dark walnut blades that work well for both traditional and modern interiors, the dimmable 17-inch-wide LED light comes with a handheld remote control that allows you to turn the light on and off while controlling fan speeds independently.

Buy Petersford 52 in. Integrated LED Indoor Ceiling Fan at Home Depot for $79.50 (was $159).

Revamp your bathroom space with a new 36-in. vanity crafted from durable wood with a white stone composite top. It boasts ample storage space and soft-close drawers and features a 20-by-15-inch under-mount ceramic sink pre-assembled to the countertop. (Faucet not included.)

Buy Bellington Vanity in Almond Toffee with White Engineered Stone Top at Home Depot for $779 (was $1,299).

