Meet the March Academic Athlete of the Month: Coronado High School senior Gabrielle Grace

HENDERSON (KTNV) — No matter who you ask, one word that describes Coronado High School swimmer Gabrielle Grace is "leader."

Grace already excelled in the water for Coronado, but she was looking for an extra challenge.

"And so I joined cross country," Grace said. "I thought it would be an exciting little adventure, something new to try."

The senior ended up finishing seventh in the 5A Southern Regional meet and was eighth in the 5A State meet — an impressive showing for a rookie.

🏆 WATCH 🏆 West Coast Trial Lawyers presented Coronado High School senior Gabrielle Grace with the Academic Athlete of the Month award for March:

March's Academic Athlete of the Month is Coronado HS senior Gabrielle Grace

So, what is her secret to managing all that work and still excelling in school?

"Honestly, I just try to keep a goal in mind," Grace said. "Having a goal in mind is very important to me. I really wanted to push myself, and I wanted to be the best person I could be."

The two-sport athlete has been accepted to Florida State University and plans to study her first year abroad in Italy.

Academic Athlete of the Month is sponsored by West Coast Trial Lawyers.