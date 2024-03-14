Strong north winds continue tonight across the region as a deep area of low pressure is overhead and will stay with us through most of the work week. Chance of showers tomorrow and Friday. Snow levels at 4000’ with accumulations around 4”. Much cooler with highs only in the low 60s. The weekend is looking pleasant with less wind and milder temperatures.
A Very Windy and Cool Thursday
Channel 13 Weather Forecast|Wednesday March 13
Posted at 7:29 PM, Mar 13, 2024
