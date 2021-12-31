YEAR IN REVIEW: A look back at top news stories from 2021

As we enter into the final 24 hours of 2021 let's take a look back at some of the biggest stories from the past 365 days.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic caused some anxiety in the stock market but after all was said and done, Wall Street saw another strong year in 2021.

The pandemic disrupted the supply chain just as things started to reopen and get back on track.

Race relations stayed at the forefront of the news after a year of protests and rallies around the globe in 2020. Two of the highest-profile trials, the murder of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbury, both ended in convictions.

The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan was marred by chaos and led to an uncertain next chapter for the country.

In sports 2021 was dominated by some of the greatest to have played their respective sports, proving that sometimes age is only a number.

At the age of 50 Phil Mickelson became golf's oldest major champion and 43-year-old Tom Brady was once again a Super Bowl champion.

