Markets 2021: Stocks soar, IPOs explode, crypto goes wild

Mark Lennihan/AP
FILE - A sign for Wall Street hangs in front of the New York Stock Exchange, July 8, 2021. Wall Street delivered another strong year for investors in 2021, as a resurgence in consumer demand fueled by the reopening of the global economy pumped up corporate profits. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, file)
Posted at 3:39 PM, Dec 30, 2021
Wall Street delivered another strong year in 2021, as a spike in consumer demand fueled by the reopening of the global economy pumped up corporate profits.

Investors faced plenty of challenges, however, most notably a resurgence of inflation and the persistent coronavirus pandemic.

Retail investors made their presence felt by boosting GameStop and other so-called meme stocks to sky-high levels.

They also flocked to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

A record number of companies went public, trying to take advantage of the soaring stock market.

China cracked down on big technology companies, knocking more than $1 trillion off their market value.

In social media, Facebook changed its name while Twitter changed its leadership.

