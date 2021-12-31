Watch
Supply shortages and emboldened workers: A changed economy

Brittainy Newman/AP
Muhammad Rahman delivers orders at Gotham restaurant on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in New York. When COVID-19 tore through the United States in March 2020, the recession it caused was brutal yet brief. Yet for much of 2021, the recovery was undermined by new threats: A surge in inflation that shrank the value of paychecks, hurt the least advantaged Americans most and posed a political threat to President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
Posted at 5:14 PM, Dec 30, 2021
The global economy hadn't experienced anything like this for decades. Maybe ever.

After years in which ultra-low inflation became a fixture of economies across the world, prices rocketed skyward in 2021 — at the grocery store, the gasoline pump, the used-car lot, the furniture store.

Chalk it up to a surprisingly swift and robust economic recovery from the pandemic recession, one that left suppliers flat-footed and hampered by COVID-19 disruptions.

U.S. workers, having struggled for years to achieve economic progress, gained better wages, benefits and working conditions — and the confidence to quit their jobs if they didn't get them.

