These $20 loafers will go with all your fall outfits

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Boots may get all the attention in the fashion world each fall. But loafers? They’re the true workhorses of your shoe rack come autumn. Practical and stylish, these low-to-the-ground shoes pair perfectly with your jeans, leggings as well as dresses with tights. Plus, they’re easy to slip on for all those pumpkin spice latte runs or crisp evening walks.

If you’re looking to add a cute and versatile pair of flats to your fall wardrobe, Amazon sells a pair of loafers for around the $20 mark. The Obtaom Women’s Pointy Toe Loafer Flat shoes come with both faux suede and faux leather options.

The loafers are available in 15 colors, ranging from neutrals like beige, coffee, brown, navy and black to more colorful options like red or mustard. There’s also a leopard-patterned pair. Prices vary some depending on color, but the loafers range from $19.99 to $20.99.

Here’s a look at some of the versatile faux suede options:

With a pointy toe, super thin heel (expect to get a one third of an inch height boost) and comfortable footbed with a synthetic sole, the Obtaom loafers have an average four-star review on Amazon and have racked up about 950 5-star reviews.

Top reviews mention the low price point and the comfort of the shoe.

“These shoes are super cute and comfy,” one Amazon review says. Another reviewer wrote: “I purchased these ‘cheap’ black flats for an alternative pair as I work a lot of trade shows as well as using them for the office … These cute loafers have exceeded my expectations by far.”

The shoe maker recommends sizing up if you have wider feet, and some reviewers have mentioned that the loafers are a tighter fit.

Obtaom has a storefront on Amazon and also sells canvas shoes in a variety of colors and patterns.

The Obtaom flats, though, are a modern take on the classic penny loafer, which are defined as laceless, moccasin-style shoes that have a horizontal strap called a saddle across the instep.

A fun bit of fashion and footwear history: Back in the 1930s, a phone call in the pay phone booth cost two cents, and the loafer design allowed for a penny to be tucked away in each shoe.

Today, with the advent of ATMs and cell phones, there’s of course no need for penny storage, so they have evolved into a more decorative feature!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.