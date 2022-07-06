Get this 2-person zero-gravity porch swing for less than $190 with free shipping

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Picture yourself sitting in your backyard or on your front porch on a warm summer night with someone special to you. Except, forget about the plain patio chairs you’ve probably got out there right now and think bigger and better. How about a two-person zero-gravity swing?

If this type of patio furniture has seemed out of reach on your budget, then you need to know about a major deal Walmart is having right now. You can get one of these popular gliding swings for less than $190 without having to leave the house.

Mainstays Zero-Gravity Steel Porch Swing is on sale right now for $189, a markdown of $105 off the normal retail price of nearly $300. As of this writing, only the model that’s red and black is available online, while the all-black model is available in some stores.

This zero-gravity porch swing is made with bungee seats and has what the brand calls a soothing rocking motion that’s ideal for outdoor naps. Each seat can hold up to 350 pounds and can be independently reclined and adjusted into five possible positions for maximum comfort. Both seats also come with their own pillow to support your neck and head.

We also like the attached canopy, which is adjustable to help keep you in the shade throughout the day as the sun changes its position in the sky. And for the ultimate in convenience, the swing even features a central storage console equipped with two cup holders and a small table.

Any seat or swing with a drink and snack table should be easy to clean and this model apparently meets that expectation. If there is a spill, the fabric just needs to be wiped down with a little soapy water and then allowed to air dry.

The swing’s dimensions are 90.6-by-58.3-by-72.4 inches and it weighs 94.8 pounds. That’s why Walmart’s free shipping option is ideal with this purchase because that single box it’s packed into is bulky and can be difficult to get home without a large truck or vehicle. You will need to assemble the swing once it arrives, but it comes with full directions to properly build it and set it up.

There are still a lot of summer days and nights left to enjoy, but this zero-gravity porch swing is only on sale for a limited time. Swing by Walmart’s website and give it a look while it’s more than 30% off!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.