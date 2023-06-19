Get $80 off this 163-piece Milwaukee socket and screwdriver bit set

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you or someone you know is handy around the house (belated Father’s Day gift, anyone?), you’ll want to check out this sale on a popular socket set at Home Depot.

Regularly priced at $199.95, this 163-piece socket and screwdriver bit set by Milwaukee is now on sale for just $119. The $80.96 markdown is a 40% discount on the normal retail price.

The best part of this deal is you don’t need a special code or coupon to get the sale price. Go to the Home Depot website, add it to your cart and the discount is automatically applied. The home improvement retailer has not said how long this sale will last, so you’ll want to buy it before it disappears.

The Shockwave product line by Milwaukee is designed to be durable and is made with high-strength forged steel. Each piece of the socket set has a stamped and ink-filled size marking. This makes quick work to select the proper size for the job. A non-slip hexagonal shape allows for easy socket attachment and minimizes fastener rounding to preserve its integrity.

A convenient storage case means better organization and portability, so the do-it-yourself project lover in your life has everything within reach without the headache of misplaced tools.

The bit set has a wide range of sizes for any project, including a 1/4-inch drill set. It’s perfect for starting a hole in the wall or quickly drilling in any size screw.

You can order this set online for delivery or in-store pickup. Items typically arrive within a week at your local store or directly to your home.

Buy the 163-piece Milwaukee socket and bit set at Home Depot for $119 (was $199.95).

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.