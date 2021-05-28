The 13 Connects Hope, Help and Healing our Kids campaign aims to educate parents and adults about the emotional toll the pandemic has taken on our kids this past year. From behavioral health issues to substance abuse issues to the most up to date information on youth vaccinations – we are here to assess the damage from a year in lockdown and map the road to recovery.
Posted at 9:42 AM, May 28, 2021
