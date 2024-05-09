Why do veterans pay extra for specialized license plates?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Specialty Nevada license plates have themes ranging from animals and art to education, sports, and more. The DMV offers more than 30 designs championing various causes.

Las Vegas local Russ reached out and says it just feels wrong to make veterans pay extra for specialized license plates.

Russ, I asked the DMV what's the deal and learned they've gotten this question before.

Most of the DMV's special plates have some kind of sponsor. For example, Wolf Pack plates help fund academic and athletic scholarships at UNR and the same goes for UNLV.

Other plates support the arts, spay and neuter programs, breast cancer screenings, desert conservation and services like the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center.

All the veteran plates are offered through a partnership with the Nevada Department of Veterans Services.

The reason Russ and others pay extra for those plates is to help fund outreach programs for fellow veterans and their families.

On the detail view for each plate, you can see how much of the registration and renewal fees go to partner organizations. The rest goes to the state highway fund, which is the case for the standard "Home Means Nevada" plate.

