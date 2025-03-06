Scammers steal nearly everything from Las Vegas senior

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 369,000 incidents of financial abuse targeting older adults are reported in the United States every year. According to AARP, estimated losses also average $4.8 billion.

The organization says no community is immune and that includes our valley.

Channel 13's promise to our community is to fight for what's right for locals and rarely have I met a woman who so inspired me to take up her fight. Her golden years have taken on a tarnish after scammers thousands of miles away targeted her and the nest egg she'd put away.

Life has thrown Theda Giles some serious curve balls but the 72-year-old doesn't take herself too seriously. She goes by the nickname Cozy, which is emblazoned on a pillow that sits front and center on the couch inside her modest home.

She thought battling a rare form of cancer would be the biggest challenge she faced.

"And now, I'm in here just trying to get better," she told me. "So your health is gone. Health and wealth, two things we can't do without in this world."

Cozy is a three-time scam victim. She's reported it every time to Citibank, where she has her bank account. However, she said they did nothing to help get her money back.

"I feel bullied. I feel disrespected. I do not feel at all like a valued customer," she explained.

She thought that had changed when her phone rang on January 2, 2024, showing a call from Citibank.

"And I said, oh my God. Finally! Citibank is doing their job," Cozy said. "The guy asked me for the last four numbers of my card — not the entire card because he obviously had the information. He said cut it up. I got scissors, cut it up, and he said we'll send you one tomorrow."

Instead, two days later, more than $12,000 disappeared from her account, leaving her next to nothing.

Darcy: "Your balance was less than $200."



Cozy: "$197.73."



Darcy: "What was it like when you saw that balance?"



Cozy: "Now I'm going to cry. Unbelievable."

When she called a representative at Citibank.....

"She says well, you did some wire transfers. I said ma'am, I'm sitting here with cancer one week out of treatment. All I'm doing is having diarrhea and vomiting everywhere. I'm not spending money."

Cozy closed her existing bank account and opened a new one at Citibank while she pursued answers as to how thieves were able to nearly drain her savings. She asked for the transaction records.

"That's when she started telling me you have to have a subpoena. Why do I have to have a subpoena for my own paperwork," Cozy questioned. "I'm a customer. I've been with you guys 20 years. I've never done a transaction of that size. Didn't you question it?"

Nine months after the theft, Citibank's fraud department finally gave Cozy some answers. A letter sent to her in September 2024 says the scammers used her name, password, and a one-time verification code using CitiBusiness online to access her account.

Cozy said she was never notified about any of that.

Darcy: "Leaving you to wonder what kind of investigation they're doing."



Cozy: "That's right and I still don't know what kind of investigation. But what I do know is they did not — I did not steal my own money. That's what I know. I know for a fact that you allowed those thieves to take my money. You, Citibank, gave my money to strangers!"

If the bank wouldn't help, Cozy hoped police would. She filed a report with Metro and a detective was able to track the transactions to Miami, Atlanta, and India.

"At that point, it was stalled," Cozy explained. "There's not enough evidence."

Over the last year, Cozy contacted every agency possible trying to get help, including the Nevada Attorney General's Office, U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Nevada Legal Services, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Better Business Bureau, and even the FBI.

In October, she turned to 13 Investigates, asking What's The Deal?

I can tell you we experienced her frustration first-hand when we hit roadblocks too.

Citibank said they'd take another look at Cozy's case but declined our request for comment.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency sent a statement saying the agency does not comment on individual complaints or specific banks, but that they are very concerned about the risks to consumers from fraud or scams, and have a consumer complaint program, which, of course, Cozy already tried.

None of the other agencies responded to our inquiries.

"And the reality is my and my kind — whomever is getting scammed today — the banks need to accept some responsibility about their lack," Cozy said. "We all know that cyber criminals exist. You know they're getting behind your walls. Fix your walls!"

We haven't stopped fighting for Cozy and recently connected her with attorneys at the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, who are currently reviewing her case.

So what can you do to avoid falling victim to a scam?

The AARP has a free Fraud Watch Network with resources online. That includes a Scam-Tracking Map so you can see what is circulating in our area.

You can also contact AARP's free fraud helpline at 877-908-3360.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency provides information about the most common types of consumer fraud, how each type works, the warning signs, and how consumers can protect themselves.

Anyone with a question about or complaint against any of their regulated institutions can contact the Customer Assistance Group at 1-800-613-6743.

Metro is also warning the public about the rise of phishing and smishing attacks were individuals are sending fake text messages and emails that appear to come from banks. It's an attempt to get your personal and financial information.

The messages may:



Include links that lead to a fake website designed to steal login credentials

Install malicious software on your device, giving criminals access to sensitive information

Provide a fake phone number that victims call, believing they are speaking with their bank

Utilize caller ID spoofing, making it appear as though the bank is calling the victim directly

Here are a few tips to protect yourself and your loved ones.



Don't click on links in unexpected texts or emails.

If you receive a message about a suspicious transaction, contact your bank using the official phone number on your bank statement or website.

Do not trust caller ID. Scammers can spoof bank phone numbers.

If you receive a call claiming to be from your bank, hang up, and call the official number yourself.

Never share personal or financial information. Banks will never ask you for PIN, passwords, or verification codes via text, email, or unsolicited calls.

Verify directly with your bank.

Enable multi-factor authentication. This adds an extra layer of security to your online banking.

Report suspicious activity.

If you suspect fraud, you can report it to the following.

