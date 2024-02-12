Clark County is counting on locals to step up after big expense on Super Bowl ad

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After seeing Clark County's logo on a Super Bowl countdown ad, a local viewer began wondering why our tax dollars are being spent to support a media outlet and a for-profit sports event.

He wrote to 13 Investigates to ask "Darcy, what's the deal?"

We learned the expense was for a good cause with an important message and plea for help.

The countdown that caught Las Vegas local Doug's eye was a digital ad ticking down the days, hours, minutes and seconds before the Big Game.

The countdown sponsor was Clark County, which struck Doug as an unusual and questionable expense of our tax dollars.

So we asked the county, what's the deal?

They sent us documents showing a significant expense for a Super Bowl advertising package.

"I appreciate you reaching out to us," said county manager Kevin Schiller. "The primary component tied to the Super Bowl advertising is actually recruitment for foster care and adoption."

That was not immediately clear to the viewer who first noticed the countdown and wondered about its purpose.

"I can't really speak to that outside of once we were made aware of it," Schiller said.

Using a combination of federal and local tax dollars, the county spent $183,350.

That bought some digital ads and a 30-second commercial filmed at Child Haven that aired throughout Super Bowl Sunday, including one local spot during the game itself.

The county owns that ad and a longer one, which is currently running on Clark County's YouTube page in hopes of reaching more viewers.

"The whole point of the ad is really to make it real and from a kid's point of view — a kid in the system's point of view," explained Schiller.

The young girl in the video is available for adoption and the other voices are those of children currently in foster care.

The county expected to reach 90% of the Las Vegas market with the advertising package. And they say they'll look forward to learning how many local eyes were on the screen when the ad aired during the game.

"I think we'll evaluate it once we have those results, but I would say to you, advertising tends to be one of the key focuses of the Super Bowl. Commercials are something people pay attention to in between plays, so I will say I think we're hoping we're gonna get some real benefit from that," Schiller said.

And Schiller says they'll have to show they did benefit, because both the state and federal funds come with checks and balances.

"There's accountability related to our outcomes, related to foster care, congregate care, and several components, so this advertising budget in the market as we weigh these things is often tied to those benchmarks and those outcomes in terms of both allowability and eligibility to utilize funds," Schiller explained.

The county has never placed an ad during the Super Bowl before.

Schiller acknowledges it's a big price tag but puts it in context: the county's fiscal year 2024 budget for foster care recruitment advertising is just over $1.4 million. The game day package is just 13% of that.

And thoughthis presentation given Feb. 6 to the Board of County Commissioners shows foster care recruitment numbers are trending up, Schiller says the need is still great.

"We're short about 240 homes. In our emergency shelter, we average about 100 to 110 kids on an average day that are in a shelter care system, which is not foster care, so want them to be in a family-like setting," Schiller said.

The Department of Family Services isn't the only government entity that spent tax dollars on a Super Bowl ad package.

Clark County Courts spent $172,000 on a gameday media campaign to attract court-appointed special advocates. CASA volunteers work in the child welfare system to advocate for a child's best interests.

A court spokesperson said there are more than 3,000 children in Clark County's child welfare system and only about 423 CASA volunteers. Each is responsible for two to three children, leaving many without an advocate to speak for them.

Federal tax dollars used to fund the CASA program Super Bowl ad came from a grant through the American Rescue Plan.

"These are some of the most vulnerable kids that are in our system," said Schiller. "And it really is a community responsibility. It's not just an agency responsibility. We need the community to step up and help us with this."

Click here for more information on becoming a foster parent in Clark County.

Click here if you're interested in becoming a CASA volunteer.

FULL STATEMENT FROM CLARK COUNTY COURTS:

In Clark County, there are over 3,000 abused or neglected children in need of care in our child welfare system. Currently, we have approximately 423 CASA volunteers. Each volunteer advocates for two to three children. That leaves a large number of children without an advocate to speak for their best interests. These children are experiencing extremely difficult, traumatic and confusing times. Research has shown that when a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) is assigned children encounter significantly fewer placements, are less likely to re-enter the child-welfare system, and receive a higher number of services that improves their well-being. The goal is to ensure that all Clark County children in our child welfare system are assigned a CASA/GAL.

Nevada Revised Statutes requires: NRS 432B.500 [leg.state.nv.us] After a petition is filed that a child is in need of protection pursuant to NRS 432B.490 [leg.state.nv.us], the court shall appoint a guardian ad litem (GAL) for the child. NRS 432B.505 [leg.state.nv.us] defines the qualifications needed to become a guardian ad litem (GAL). In Nevada, CASA volunteers has served in the role of the guardian ad litem (GAL) since 1980.

For many years, the CASA program has done grass-roots recruiting through word-of mouth, public relations, social media and outreach. The volunteer numbers plateaued and did not increase to meet the statutory requirements. In 2021, District Court applied for and received a grant from National CASA to explore the possible impact on increasing volunteer inquiry through media advertising. The results were substantial. Since that time, District Court has been requesting funding and applying for grants to expand media advertising. As a result, newly sworn CASA volunteers has nearly doubled from an average of 70-80 to last year when the court added 138 newly sworn volunteers.

Super Bowl advertisement:

The 2024 Super Bowl is in Las Vegas, heightening local interest in the game. This one-time opportunity is projected to reach over 800,000 Las Vegas residents during the cut-away local spots. It was determined that the local Super Bowl advertising package would enable us to reach more viewers than what might normally be reached during our regular yearlong advertising campaign. Increasing community awareness, as well as our volunteer base will enable the program to have a greater impact in the lives our abused and neglected children within the child welfare system.

With this in mind, the District Court applied for and received a grant from the Nevada CASA Association for $172,000 to fund the CASA program Super Bowl ad.