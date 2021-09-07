What you need to know when hiring a moving company

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Moving is never fun. But if you hire a bad moving company, it can be a nightmare.

FOUR STEPS

In some of the worst cases, you can end up paying a lot more than expected. 13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean talks to the experts about the four steps to hiring movers.

"A terrible feeling," says Ginger Anderson.

She knows what it's like to have a bad moving day. Once she hired a moving company, who changed their estimate, after loading everything in the truck.

"They charged us double what the estimate was... That was unfair. That was ridiculous," says Ginger.

REFERRED TO US

The next time she needed to move, Ginger asked around and found the Umbrella Movers.

"They were referred to us by some friends who just raved about them," says Ginger.

That's the first step to hiring a mover. Ask a friend or read some reviews.

CHECK LICENSE

Once you find a company you like, step two is checking their license.

"If there's a company that is not under the NTA or don't have a USDOT, then that sounds a little fishy to me," says Tony Quintanar with Umbrella Movers.

CPCN & DOT NUMBERS

He says legitimate moving companies in Nevada have two things: One, a CPCN number issued by the NTA or Nevada Transportation Authority. Two, a license number with the U.S. Department of Transportation.

"Do your right research. Make sure they're a legit company," says Quintanar.

It's easy to do. The NTA has a list online.

"Look up the company on our website to find out if they are a certificated carrier," says Todd Park, the NTA's Chief Enforcement Inspector.

LOTS OF COMPLAINTS

He says a lot of people aren't checking licensing and end up hiring bad movers.

"We've had a lot more complaints coming in. I would say within the last three or four months, it's gone up quite a bit," says Park.

INSURANCE

Which leads us to step three. A licensed mover carries insurance, which protects the company and you.

"The insurance is required to get a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity from our agency. They have to prove that they have insurance," says Park.

WRITTEN ESTIMATE

Once you confirm they're licensed and insured, you're ready for step four, getting an estimate.

"A written estimate is very vital to get right from the beginning," says Park.

Remember, a mover can provide a quote over the phone or online. But they're only legally bound to a written estimate.

As for Ginger, she admits she learned her lesson the hard way. But she's happy to know she's found a reliable company now.

"They do a fantastic job of wrapping everything, very careful when they're lifting things and moving things and they clearly care about what they're doing," says Ginger.

FILE COMPLAINT

If you have a complaint involving a moving company, it's important to file an official complaint. Click here if your move was within the state of Nevada. Click here if you're move was between different states.