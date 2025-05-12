Unlawful stop or justified detention? Derek Myers challenges Las Vegas City Marshals in ongoing legal battle

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is still waiting to see if he will face charges after he claims he was illegally stopped by Las Vegas City Marshals.

13 Investigates broke this story back in March.

Derek Myers was stopped by Las Vegas City Marshals on U.S. 95 while he was in town for the Consumer Electronics Show in January. Since that stop, he has been fighting for answers and questioning if marshals had the authority to stop him at all.

"The marshals only had jurisdiction where they were supposed to be and they were not supposed to be on the highway where I was at," Myers said.

Marshals claimed that Myers was speeding and driving under the influence but Myers says that's not true.

"I did ask for a breathalyzer while I was being detained and was handcuffed. Highway Patrol was on the scene. They most likely had the equipment," Myers said. "If not, they could have taken me to a blood alcohol control center. At no point was that offered to me."

Myers went to an independent lab after he was released from jail. Myers' attorney, Adam Breeden, says those results showed nothing was in Myers' system. Monday's hearing was supposed to go over blood draw results. However, that hearing never happened.

"The city attorney apparently still has not reviewed the blood draw results of my client," Breeden said. "You would think before they drag this out for months over my client's head, they would get those results to see if they even have any colorable, criminal action against my client ... No formal charges at this time. All of this has been for nothing, so far."

Breeden added the city has "a history of compounding bad mistakes."

"We saw this in the Badlands action, where they fought a losing case for years and it looks like they're on the same path in this case."

Myers also added that his Miranda rights were never read to him.

"Once I was placed into handcuffs, questions continued and at that point, you are detained. Custodial interrogation goes out the window and Miranda rights were never once read," Myers said."

In addition to the criminal case, Myers and Breeden have filed a civil case against the City of Las Vegas. The ACLU has also filed a separate class action case alleging the same types of issues.

"We've already been contacted by several people that want to be part of our lawsuit. Again, we think that could affect thousands of people," Breeden said.

"Our research shows some of those people are still incarcerated," Myers added. "We hope to bring justice to the folks who have been affected by this."

Myers says he respects law enforcement but they should also be held accountable if they are violating the law.

"We are seeing a pattern here," Myers said. "We have no desire to shut down the city marshals. We just simply want to make sure they are staying in the confines of the law."

As for the criminal case against Myers, the next hearing is set for June 25.

City officials say the case is under review by the City Attorney's Office and they anticipate charges will be filed.