Tips for saving on your next jewelry purchase

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If there's one classic gift that never goes out of style, it's jewelry. But it's easy to overpay if you're not careful. 13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean has three easy tips to help you save this holiday season.

JEWELERS DOING WELL

"We saw jewelers do really well during this time," says Amanda Gizzi, Spokesperson for the Jewelers of America association.

She says jewelry sales have remained strong during the pandemic.

"There were no parties. There were no anniversaries. There were no trips. So jewelry really became a way for people to show their love and appreciation," says Gizzi.

DO YOUR HOMEWORK

With consistent sales over the last 18 months, shoppers aren't seeing any dramatic sales this holiday season.

To help you save money, first do your homework.

"Knowing what you're looking for and have any idea about how much something will run is always a great idea," says Gizzi.

Keep in mind, online jewelry prices are steep. The latest data from the Adobe Digital Economy Index shows jewelry is the second highest out-of-stock online shopping category, only topped by electronics.

REPUTABLE JEWELERS

Which brings us to our second tip, be sure to pick a reputable shop.

"Make sure they're the member of a trade organization like Jewelers of America or talk to your friend just like you would a doctor. Ask for referrals," says Gizzi.

A reputable jeweler will also be able to care for your purchase, like checking the prongs holding a stone in place and properly cleaning the jewelry.

HIGH INTEREST

Finally, watch out for high interest rates that could substantially add to your final price tag. However you plan to pay, don't be afraid to negotiate.

"Asking if there's room in the budget to get that number down is not offensive to ask any time, anywhere you go. Asking is the price flexible is completely understandable," says Gizzi.