'Tiger King' declawed: Jeff Lowe's facility raided again by federal agents

The "Tiger King" empire might be completely de-clawed.

Federal agents raided the Oklahoma facility for the second time in two weeks.

Jeff Lowe, whose Las Vegas case returns to court next month, saw more than 60 of his big cats seized in a raid this morning.

Pictures provided by t-m-z show federal law enforcement agents arriving on lowe's property in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

13 investigates learned the agents were there with a search and seizure warrant, much like the scene earlier this month when they hauled away a number of Lowe's hybrid animals.

Jeff Lowe is no longer licensed to exhibit big cats.

He and his wife are the subject of an ongoing federal case for alleged violations of the endangered species and animal welfare acts.