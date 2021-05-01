Tentative settlement reached in ongoing Alienstock legal saga

LAS VEGAS (KTNVO — 13 Investigates has learned a tentative settlement has been reached in the ongoing Alienstock legal saga.

Court records reveal both sides have told a judge they will hammer out a deal within the next 30 days.

RELATED ALIENSTOCK:

The details will be confidential and filed under seal.

The case stems from the viral idea to "Storm Area 51" in the Nevada desert back in 2019.

A falling out between event organizers led to a heated legal fight over sponsorship money and naming rights.