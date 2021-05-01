Tentative settlement reached in ongoing Alienstock legal saga
LAS VEGAS (KTNVO — 13 Investigates has learned a tentative settlement has been reached in the ongoing Alienstock legal saga.
Court records reveal both sides have told a judge they will hammer out a deal within the next 30 days.
The details will be confidential and filed under seal.
The case stems from the viral idea to "Storm Area 51" in the Nevada desert back in 2019.
A falling out between event organizers led to a heated legal fight over sponsorship money and naming rights.
