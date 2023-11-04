Watch Now
Suspected serial burglar indicted in string of hotel room heists

Multiple victims were hit at Paris Las Vegas.
Posted at 5:58 PM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 20:58:58-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Clark County grand jury has indicted a suspected burglar in a series of hotel room heists first exposed this summer by 13 Investigates.

As we reported, Robert J. Black is already a two-time convicted felon for conspiracy to commit robbery and attempted burglary in 2017.

The new indictment filed this week charges Black with 13 counts of ripping off Las Vegas visitors while they slept in their hotel rooms at the Paris Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas strip.

The charges include residential burglary, burglary of a business, possession of a burglary tool, theft and unlawful use of a hotel key.

According to the indictment, over two nights in May and one in June, Black broke into 11 hotel rooms at Paris Las Vegas.

He allegedly stole money, jewelry, gaming vouchers and gaming chips from eight different victims.

He was ultimately caught breaking into a bait room set up by hotel security after a rash of reported thefts.

