Parents of man kidnapped, tortured and murdered say Nye County D.A. is violating their victims' rights

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Trial began early May in Nye County in the Cathedral Canyon murder case.

It involves the brutal beating, torture and killing of a young Las Vegas man in 2021.

Three people were charged with the kidnapping and murder of 27-year-old Roy Jaggers, but only one is standing trial.

The other two were given plea deals, and that's partly why the victim's family is speaking on camera for the first time to 13 Chief Investigator, Darcy Spears.

"My son, and this was the only thing I could say to myself to keep myself sane, is my son was put on this Earth for a reason, and his task on this Earth was to get those three people off the streets," said Kassey Robinson, who lost her only child to the unspeakable actions of accused killers Heather Pate, Kevin Dent, and Brad Mehn.

Heather Pate was Roy's neighbor and friend.

"It's horrifying, what happened," says Roy's father, Jerry Jaggers.

Roy's mother, Kassey, says her son would often help care for Pate's two young boys and "Help her keep her house up; cook dinner for her and the boys."

But in the summer of 2021, everything changed.

Nye County authorities say Pate developed a belief that Roy had molested one of her children.

"There was actually an investigation conducted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and that was not substantiated," said Nye County Senior Deputy District Attorney, Jason Gunnell in an April 12 court hearing.

However, Metro's investigation only took place after Jaggers was murdered. Heather Pate never called police to report her concerns.

Instead, on July 31, 2021, "She and her boyfriend, Dent, lured Jaggers to her residence. When he arrived, they confronted Jaggers and subsequently beat him," said Capt. David Boruchowitz of the Nye County Sheriff's Office.

Boruchowitz says Pate and Dent then handcuffed Jaggers, wrapped him in a tarp, and drove him in Pate's car to Nye County.

"Upon arriving in Nye County, they met Mehn who led them to an area in the desert where they tortured Jaggers over multiple hours utilizing numerous different weapons," Boruchowitz said.

Then, they drove Jaggers to Cathedral Canyon where police say he was forced to strip naked, thrown off a cliff into the gorge, and shot to death.

"There were multiple shotgun pellets. I recall over 30," said Dr. Ben Murie of the Clark County Coroners Office in an October 2021 hearing binding the case over to District Court:

Kassey Robinson and Jerry Jaggers have not spoken about their son's case on camera until now.

"I have created a wall for my feelings, and I've bricked it up really tight. And every once in a great while, a brick will fall out. And I'll just wail, cry for my son, and wish he was back. Wish I could see his smirk, hear his voice, just see him. I just want to hold my baby again," Robinson said through tears.

The couple says they've been sidelined by the Nye County D.A. despite signing forms with the office to protect and ensure their legally guaranteed victims' rights.

"We were told when we signed all the paperwork that we had no control over what the D.A. was going to do, but he was supposed to let us know first," said Jaggers.

Former Nye County D.A. Chris Arabia told the court last year that he'd be ready by late November to take Pate, Dent and Mehn to trial.

"He (Chris Arabia) was awesome," said Jaggers. "He kept us in the process. He came out and talked to us. He'd give us updates."

But they say that stopped when Arabia lost the election to current D.A. Brian Kunzi.

"Comes January, we go to court, and we ask to speak to him. And 'No, can't, can't, can't, can't.' So, February, we go to court again, try to make an appointment with him, try anything! 'Nope, nope, nope, nope.' Can't get a hold of him. Completely shut out," said Jaggers.

Hiedi Campbell says she's been shut out too.

Campbell, a retired detective from LVMPD's Abuse Neglect Division, also happens to be the paternal grandmother of Heather Pate's sons.

"Our grandsons were present of the commission of the first crime, which was the assault and kidnapping. They were in the apartment at the time of that. The night that we got them out of Child Protective Services, our youngest, who was three at the time, had night terrors so bad. And that continued for about a week. And he'd wake up just screaming," Campbell said.

She filled out victim impact statements for both of her grandsons, expecting a process similar to what she experienced during her career with Metro.

"You always bring in a victim advocate for the parents, anybody that's going through the process. And then Clark County District Attorney's office also has an advocate program so, when it comes time for the court hearings, they kind of take over getting the victims to court and talking them through the process."

However, she learned Nye County doesn't have a victim advocate. As for the D.A., "I've had no interaction with the new D.A. I've left a couple messages on the phone. No return phone calls."

She says no information about court hearings or plea deals.

"They do not want to communicate with the victim's family or people. They don't want to be questioned. They don't want to be talked to. Victim's matter! There's a Nevada bill of rights for victims, there's a federal bill of rights for victims, and so I was just surprised. It's what you do. It's best practice. It's what you do!" she said.

Under Marsy's Law, which passed in Nevada in 2018, crime victims have the right to be treated with fairness, respect and dignity. They're entitled to know the status of the case in which they are involved.

They may also request their right to "Confer with the prosecuting agency, and get reasonable notice of, and be present for, all public proceedings where the defendant and prosecutor are entitled to be present."

"We weren't notified of any of it," says Kassey Robinson.

She and Jerry were shocked to learn Kevin Dent had been given a deal.

Nevada Department of Corrections records show Dent, a convicted felon, had been released from prison just eight months before Roy Jaggers was killed.

As part of the plea deal, Nye County allowed Dent to plead guilty to second-degree murder.

"First-degree murder has a pretty straightforward description. It includes torture and it includes kidnapping--both of which happened in this case. What are your thoughts on it being downgraded to second degree?" 13 Chief Investigator Darcy Spears asked Hiedi Campbell.

"I didn't understand it," said Campbell. "I mean, when you have an eyewitness, I didn't understand it."

First-degree murder allows a sentence of 50 years-to-life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Dent's deal could make him eligible for parole in 10 years.

Jerry and Kassey were finally able to talk to D.A. Kunzi after Dent's plea hearing.

"It was a very heated conversation," recalls Jaggers. "I was like, 'My son's life is only worth 10 years. What the hell'?"

They were further blindsided when they learned Heather Pate was getting a deal too, pleading guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping with parole eligibility in as little as 15 years.

"They never contacted us and told us they were pleading Heather out," said Jaggers. "We had to find out through someone else and we found out the day before."

When Campbell worked at Metro, "Most of the time when someone from the D.A.'s office would call me and say, 'We're talking about giving them a plea', they told the family before they even told the investigator."

"As a father, my hands are tied," said Jaggers, "And I'm counting on the D.A. to talk for Roy and me. And we don't have that right now."

Jerry and Kassey will continue working to pick up the pieces of a life cut short, and safeguard the memories of their son, as his alleged killer, Brad Mehn, stands trial.

D.A. Brian Kunzi said he would not participate in our story until a verdict is returned but emailed a statement saying his office did not ask Roy's parents "permission to offer plea deals to two of the defendants" as it's "not a right granted by our constitution."

Kunzi said he "did so to avoid pre-trial publicity that could impact the trial."

He sent a second statement which says,