Online Dating Safety Act aims to crack down on romance scams

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If it passes, a federal bill being re-introduced this week would force dating apps to alert users to potential fraud.

It's a bipartisan effort to crack down on romance scams--which cost victims a record $1.3 billion last year.

The Online Dating Safety Act aims to cut scams off before they get started by sending notifications to those looking for love online that they may be chatting with a scammer out to steal more than just their heart.

Reformed Nigerian scammer Chris Maxwell says, in the world of online dating, predators find it alarmingly easy to manipulate innocent people.

"I was successful because my targets were women that are divorced, that are single, lonely, and they needed someone to love and care for them."

It can be difficult to know who you're really talking to online, and when it finally becomes clear you've been scammed, it's often too late.

"I spent two years being homeless because of this," said Henderson resident Terri Hampton, who lost her life savings to man she met online and with whom she thought she was building a life.

"He probably got, I would say, about $600,000."

According to the Federal Trade Commission, romance scammers pay close attention to the information you share, and don't miss a beat becoming your perfect match. You like a thing, so that's their thing, too. You're looking to settle down. They're ready too. But there is one exception - you want to meet in real life, and they can't. Reports show scammers' excuses are often baked right into their fake identity. The FTC says claiming to be on a faraway military base is the most popular excuse.

"In time, I just told them I'm on deployment and I need to get some money to do some stuff," Maxwell explained.

The feds say there's no end to the lies romance scammers will tell to get your money, and the fallout can be severe.

"I didn't want to live," Hampton recalls. "I had shame, I had guilt, I thought, how could I be so naive? I am a smart businesswoman. How could I be so naive? But I was broken, and I didn't know anything about scams."

The Online Dating Safety Act was first introduced in 2022 in a previous session of Congress, but it did not receive a vote. It's coming back to the floor this week.

If passed, the bill would require online dating services to:

* Provide safety guidelines on their platforms

* Notify members who have communicated with someone who has since been removed from dating platforms for violating safety policies

* And, the services have to verify the identification of new users with a government-issued I.D.

Whether or not the law passes, Maxwell says dating app users can protect themselves now by looking for a few simple red flags.

"When you're talking to someone on social media and you ask them for a video call, if they refuse to show you a video call, it's a scam. If they're asking for your personal information, it's a scam. If they're asking you for money, it's a scam. Very simple."

The FTC adds to that, saying nobody who's legitimate will ever ask you to help them by sending cryptocurrency, giving the numbers on a gift card, or by wiring money. Anyone who does is a scammer.

If someone tells you to send money to receive a package, you can bet it's a scam.

The agency advises dating app users to talk to friends or family about a new love interest and pay attention if they're concerned.

Finally, try a reverse image search of profile pictures. If the details don't match up, it's a scam.

You can help stop scammers by reporting suspicious profiles or messages to the dating app or social media platform.

Then, tell the FTC. Click here to file a complaint.