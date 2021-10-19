NV Energy reports rise in imposter scams

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you get a call from NV Energy, beware! That's the warning from the power company. NV Energy tells 13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean more and more scammers are posing as company representatives, but all they represent is a ripoff.

"I am livid," says Tami Bass.

GOT A CALL

She is every bit as livid with herself, as she is with the scam artists who targeted her.

"They're very good at what they do. They're very good," says Bass.

GOING TO DISCONNECT

She got the call from someone claiming to be with NV Energy on a recent Saturday afternoon.

"And they said in 30, 45 minutes you're going to be disconnected," says Bass.

KNEW MY ADDRESS

Bass says she didn't question it because they had her information.

"Like, knew my address. So it led to more credibility in my mind," says Bass.

IMMEDIATE PAYMENT

They told Bass to make an immediate payment and she gave them her card number.

It wasn't until she hung up, that she started thinking something didn't seem right. That's when she got a second call. It was her bank, telling her someone was withdrawing money from her account.

"They have hit you up over seven times. They started small and then they started doing $200, $300," says Bass.

STOLE $900

In all, Bass says they took more than $900 from her account.

"They're targeting our senior citizens. They're targeting our Hispanic customers or other customers that English is not their first language," says NV Energy's Antoine Tilmon.

$60,000 LOST

Tilmon says they're seeing a spike in scams. More than $60,000 was lost to scammers in September alone. In one case, the victim lost $10,000. He says don't believe anyone who contacts you asking for a payment.

RED FLAG

"That is a clear red flag. NV Energy never takes a credit card over the phone... Never ever make a payment directly to them. Especially if they come to your house. NV Energy never collects anything in the field," says Tilmon.

NV Energy will always send you a 10-day and 48-hour notice for termination of service. Tilmon says if you get a suspicious call, hang up and call NV Energy yourself.

"They'll even be convincing and say, Oh our contact center might be having issues today. We're having computer problems. That's why I'm doing this. So again hang up and contact NV Energy," says Tilmon.

REPORT SCAMS

Report that caller to NV Energy and be sure to include the scammers phone number.

As for Bass, her bank was able to get her money back. Now she's taking time to warn others.

"I don't want anybody else to fall prey to this. Do not believe them," says Bass.