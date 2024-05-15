Massage therapist charged with sex assault fails to appear in court, bench warrant issued

LAS VEGAS, NV (KTNV) — Keeping you informed and keeping you safe are critical to our mission at Channel 13. As part of that, we remain committed to following the stories we break. 13 Investigates has new information about a massage therapist we first reported on in February who is facing more than a dozen criminal charges.

Luis Gonzalez is no longer licensed to practice massage in Nevada. As we reported, he was arrested and charged after a female client accused him of sexual assault during a massage therapy session. Since Gonzalez's arrest, 13 Investigates has been tracking his court case. We've now learned he may be a fugitive.

According to the court docket, Gonzalez failed to appear at his Wednesday morning preliminary hearing, prompting the judge to issue a bench warrant for his arrest.

When Gonzalez was first charged back in February, Metro detectives were still investigating.

And when our reporting continued in March, police had added more charges involving at least five victims.

13 Investigates also uncovered two previous incidents of sexual misconduct by Gonzalez that had been heard by the State Board of Massage Therapy. That resulted in him surrendering his massage license. He was practicing illegally when he was arrested.

As part of his bail conditions, Gonzalez is forbidden from seeking employment in the massage industry. We will keep tracking his case and let you know when police find him as they work to enforce the new bench warrant.