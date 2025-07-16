LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local woman went into a Las Vegas clinic for medical care, and says she came out the victim of a sex crime.

That's just one of the allegations contained in a newly filed lawsuit and detailed in a criminal complaint against a man who worked at the clinic.

The alleged victim in the case sat down exclusively with 13 Investigates, hoping her story serves as a warning to others. As the victim of an alleged sex crime, we are protecting her identity. For the purposes of this story, we'll call her Jane.

We do want to warn you that some of the details in this report center around sexual assault and may be difficult for some.

WATCH: Darcy Spears investigates the allegations of sexual abuse

Man working at Las Vegas medical clinic charged with sexually assaulting patient

Jane told me what motivated her to share her story.

"My kids. And for my own good. My mental health," she said. "If I don't speak up, who's going to speak up for me? If I don't protect myself, who's going to protect me? I'm going to speak up for me and whoever else had something happen in that office."

She also said she wonders if she'll ever regain her trust in medical providers and facilities.

"They not only broke that trust; they shattered it," said her attorney, Al Lasso.

"Everything just became a nightmare, literally," Jane said. "It became a worst-case, to me."

According to her lawsuit, as well as police records and criminal court records, Jane was sexually assaulted in February in an exam room at Oasis Medical Services on Cimarron Road and Charleston Boulevard.

KTNV Oasis Medical Services is being sued for negligence and endangerment by a patient who claims she was sexually assaulted.

She was sent there by Dr. Farooq Shaikh, who owns the clinic, after he treated her at Summerlin Hospital.

At her first appointment at Oasis on Feb. 11, she told me she was greeted by Edward Tionloc at the front desk.

"I believed he was a nurse. He was like, you know, 'We're gonna fix you here, we're gonna find out what's wrong with you, you're gonna be OK, alright?'" Jane said. "And that's how he was talking to me, so I felt comfortable with him because, again, I'm at a clinic. I'm at a specialist's clinic where you think I'm going to be — I feel safe!"

As she later told police and detailed in her lawsuit, Tionloc took her back to an exam room, took her vitals, and asked her if anything hurt.

"And I was like, 'Yeah, I feel my ribs hurt when I would breathe,'" Jane said. "So, this person — Edward — gets behind me, and he doesn't tell me anything. He just gets behind me, he has no gloves, and he just lifts my shirt up and he goes under my bra," groping her breasts, according to the arrest report.

"He told me not to wear a bra — a wire bra — for a week," Jane added.

She says he then instructed her to lie down on the exam table.

"So, he lifts my pants with my underwear, and he checks, and he tells me everything looks great. But...what looks great?" Jane asked. "I thought about that, but I never once questioned him."

KTNV The lawsuit states Edward Tionloc asked "inappropriate questions about her family life and sexual activities."

She then saw the clinic's nurse practitioner, who ordered a urine test and told her the results would take a few days. When she didn't hear anything, she called back the following week and says Tionloc answered the phone.

"And he tells me, 'Oh, yeah, you know what? It looks like you still have an infection.' And then he goes, 'You need to come in the office,'" Jane said.

The police report details the clinic's hours, confirming she arrived to find Tionloc had made her appointment for before the clinic opened. No one else was there except Tionloc, who again took her back to an exam room and checked her vitals.

"And he's like, 'We're gonna do a test on you. We're gonna do a swab,'" telling her to take her pants off while he briefly left the room. "And he comes back, and I already have my pants down, and I was like, where's the swab? Because he came in with no swab."

Records say instead, he put on gloves and examined her genitals with his fingers.

"I was like, where's my results? And he said, 'They're over there, but I don't know how to read them,'" Jane said.

"And that's when I got scared, and I was like, where's the doctor?"

The doctor wasn't due in until later.

"He ran his hand up my thigh, and while he was doing that, he was like, 'You're so beautiful, I'm so attracted to you...'" Jane recalled. "He's like, 'We need to go on a date.' And that's when I was just like, OK, this man is crazy, there's something wrong with him. And my whole body just went into shock because I'm like, I'm alone in this office with this man!"

She says she grabbed her purse, went out to the lobby to wait for the doctor, and began recording on her cell phone, wanting proof of Tionloc's behavior.

"And then he proceeded to ask me really disturbing things," Jane said.

The lawsuit states he asked "inappropriate questions about her family life and sexual activities."

KTNV Jane recorded some of her interactions with Edward Tionloc in cell phone videos she shared with police.

On one of the cell phone videos she provided to police, you can hear Tionloc say, "Have you tried to release yourself? Like, did you (orgasm), or whatever? Some of my patients are doing that, so once they do it themselves and then they (orgasm), of course, it gives you the pleasure, right?"

In another video, you can hear Tionloc hitting on her.

TIONLOC: Can I save it and call you?

JANE: What?

TIONLOC: Your number.

JANE: Oh, the one in the computer? Well, I told you, I'm married.

TIONLOC: I know.

JANE: I don't think you can do that. I'm still married. I have my husband.

TIONLOC: (laughing) I don't care.

KTNV Jane recorded some of her interactions with Edward Tionloc in cell phone videos she shared with police.

I asked Tionloc about all of that during an interview at the Clark County Detention Center. He's been in jail for several months awaiting trial in October on charges of felony sexual assault and open or gross lewdness. He has pleaded not guilty.

DARCY SPEARS: Did you ever touch her breasts?

TIONLOC: No.

SPEARS: Did you ever touch her genitals? Did you ever examine her with her pants down?

TIONLOC: No. Because, OK, when the time she - I didn't - I never did ask anything about her; I never said to take her pants off. I never said to take her dress off or nothing. She was the one - We're trying to help.

I also confronted him about the cell phone recordings.

TIONLOC: I know it's recorded, ma'am, but it was a conversation outside of the examination room.

SPEARS: So, if it happened in the lobby, it was OK for you to talk to a patient that way?

TIONLOC: No, ma'am. Because she was the one who started that conversation, not me. If I'm guilty about something, maybe I'm guilty about flirting, maybe I'm guilty about falling into the bait, but that's it. But for the assault, for the crime? I didn't do anything.

KTNV 13 chief investigator Darcy Spears speaks with Edward Tionloc at the Clark County Detention Center.

Tionloc admits he has no medical license or certification but says he has experience working in hospitals. Nurse Practitioner Jennifer Spinato, who declined comment for this story, told police she ran Oasis Medical clinic for Dr. Shaikh. In the police report, Spinato says she "hired a temp named Sasha a few months (prior) to work the front desk — checking patients in, scheduling appointments and taking vitals."

She told police that recently, Sasha had "a male named Edward filling in for her," and that "the clinic would pay Sasha...and Sasha would pay Edward." Spinato "did not have much information on Sasha and Edward" but told police she believed the two "were dating."

"The allegations are that they didn't even know this gentleman's last name who works at a clinic where women go in and get treated! That they never supervised him when he was with patients," said attorney Al Lasso. "And then we come to find out through testimony that they would pay another employee his hours, and that employee would then cash her check and give him the cash. So it was malfeasance upon malfeasance."

KTNV 13 chief investigator Darcy Spears interviews Jane's attorney, Al Lasso.

Police records show Oasis fired Tionloc after Jane reported what happened to Spinato. Spinato no longer works at Oasis.

Dr. Shaikh still owns the clinic and did not respond to our calls or texts requesting comment. Both he and Oasis are named in the lawsuit for corporate failures, negligence, and creating a dangerous environment.

"Oasis Medical Center was supposed to be a place of healing, and instead, it turned into a place of trauma. And nobody should have to go through that," Lasso said.