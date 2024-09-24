Loading dock lunch? What's the deal with outdoor food prep at Mandalay Bay convention center?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The economic output of conventions and meetings in Southern Nevada last year was $15 billion.

With a local economy heavily dependent on tourism, we want to treat our visitors right to keep them and their money coming back.

That's why concern over food served at a recent convention had a local employee who works on the Strip asking, "Darcy, what's the deal?"

That question from a Mandalay Bay employee took me back to my Dirty Dining days. Even though we don't do the segment anymore, we still keep tabs on health, safety and sanitation in the food industry, all of which were called into question in some photos and a video the employee sent to me late last week.

The Mandalay Bay convention center hosted 'Workday Rising" from September 16-19. Workday--the software company that helps businesses manage their people and money--brought more than 30,000 attendees to Las Vegas and boasted a star-studded lineup on the keynote stage including Former First Lady Michelle Obama, singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani, and McLaren Racing.

Those big names and the thousands of other guests at the conference may be surprised to learn where some of the food served at Workday Rising was being prepared.

The video and photos I received were taken mid-morning on Wednesday outside the convention center's back dock.

WATCH THOSE IMAGES HERE:

What's the deal with outdoor food prep at Mandalay Bay convention center?

The images show plastic tubs of food—some of which the employee says is shredded chicken—sitting on an upholstered chair and a folding table set up on the concrete landing, and surrounded by speed racks and wheeled carts holding more cardboard boxes of meat.

The Southern Nevada Health District can only write a violation for what inspectors witness in person, but they tell me what the pictures and video show would constitute a violation, as it is not a permitted food prep area.

Mandalay Bay does have a health permit for refrigerated storage in an outdoor walk-in cooler.

In a statement, Mandalay Bay parent company MGM Resorts said the following:

“There was unfortunately miscommunication regarding logistics and space permit requirements. We are working with the health district to further clarify these rules and to ensure there are no issues moving forward.”

They said staff members were unboxing food into containers outside a freezer, then taking it to an auxiliary kitchen a few feet away, adding that staff was wearing gloves, ensuring no bare-hand contact occurred with any food.