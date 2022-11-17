Las Vegas councilman confronted with demand for answers, accountability in Animal Foundation text scandal

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When 13 Investigates first broke this story, one expert called it a stunning disregard of public responsibility.

Now we've learned that Ward 1 Councilman Brian Knudsen's constituents agree, and they're demanding answers.

We're also hearing from the councilman for the first time since our report aired, but there are discrepancies between what he's saying now and what he said during the council meeting where this all started.

13 Investigates was the first to report on a secret text stream between City Councilman Brian Knudsen and Animal Foundation CEO Hilarie Grey.

The conversation took place during a contentious public comment period in the Oct. 19 City Council meeting.

Animal advocates and shelter leaders were there to address systemic issues within the Animal Foundation.

While members of the public were speaking, Knudsen texted Grey, saying, "Stay strong. Sorry this is happening."

Animal welfare advocate Bryce Henderson, president of No Kill Las Vegas, was at the Oct. 19 council meeting, and, after seeing our report, he confronted the councilman last Thursday at a public event called "Brews with Brian."

Bryce Henderson: I was curious why you were texting the Animal Foundation CEO during the meeting.

Councilman Brian Knudsen: Yeah, I'm not going to respond. So, thank you.

Henderson: Why not?

Councilman Knudsen: I don't know who you are.

Henderson: I'm Bryce Henderson. I live in the City of Las Vegas. And it seemed very suspicious that you seemed to be helping her out and you were sympathetic to her while you're supposed to be providing oversight.

Councilman Knudsen: I'm not going to respond while you're recording.

Henderson tries asking again about Knudsen texting support to Grey while the public was raising concerns about her leadership of the shelter.

Henderson: Are you glad you did it?

Councilman Knudsen: I made a statement on Twitter. I'm happy I did that. Yeah.

The statement on Twitter he's referring to was posted on Oct. 20, the day after our first story aired with just a portion of the text stream.

Knudsen tweeted, "I take the conditions our animals face very seriously... I believe that the city should maintain constant oversight over all of our providers and vendors and this issue is no different."

However, in the council meeting, he said, "To provide any requirements on them is unreasonable, in my opinion."

Henderson asked, "Why? You don't feel like the Animal Foundation should take any responsibility for what's going on at the shelter?"

Councilman Knudsen: I don't represent the Animal Foundation.

Henderson: I know but, they work for you.

Councilman Knudsen: They don't.

Henderson: You pay them our tax dollars to run the shelter.

Councilman Knudsen: I'm not going to answer the questions.

Knudsen's Oct. 20 tweet also says, "I supported an audit of TAF (The Animal Foundation) which is consistent with the terms of its contract with the city."

But in the Oct. 19 meeting, he pushes back against the audit, saying, "The only question is, is there ever an audit that we've done on financials? Is (sic) there any issues with financials that have ever come up? And we have dozens of non-profits that we contract with, even if not hundreds, with far more dollar values than this particular contract."

Ultimately, he did vote for the audit, as did the entire council.

In his tweet he says "I apologize for the manner in which I expressed my frustration, directed at a discussion that I strongly feel had become more about political theatre than a substantive discussion about policy."

But his colleagues on the Council were speaking about policy, making suggestions for better oversight, including having a City Council representative on the Animal Foundation's board.

When Grey pushed back against that in a text, Knudsen responded, "Just say no. Unless you think it's helpful for fundraising."

Henderson: Can you tell me why you're defending the Animal Foundation?

Councilman Knudsen: I have not once defended the Animal Foundation.

Henderson: So do you think they're doing a good job?

Councilman Knudsen: I have not once defended them.

He did discredit the public's comments in a text to Grey where he wrote, "It's all a pr (public relations) thing. I'm so sorry. Nothing is real."

Henderson: Why can't you tell me what your explanation was?

Councilman Knudsen: I don't need to. I don't want to.

We reached out to Knudsen again after that confrontation and he responded to us directly for the first time, sending a text, saying, "The statement I made on Twitter is the only statement I will make on this issue. I have no further comments."

The Nevada Commission on Ethics is now looking into Knudsen's actions after a constituent filed an ethics complaint in the wake of our reports.

We asked Mayor Carolyn Goodman if she believes the text messages were an ethical violation.

She did not answer the question.

Instead, she sent a statement that says, "I believe that the City of Las Vegas must continue to work with Clark County and North Las Vegas to make sure the Animal Foundation is functioning at an optimum level in all areas, so that our animals are safe and cared for."