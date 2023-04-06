Las Vegas City Council creates stiffer penalties for unlicensed backyard breeders

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The animal over-population problem in Las Vegas is overwhelming our shelters and rescue organizations.

13 Investigates recently reported about the primary source; illegal backyard breeders who openly sell puppies on social media platforms and Craigslist.

After a contentious discussion, the Las Vegas City Council passed a new ordinance to address the problem on Wednesday that creates stiffer penalties for breeding a dog or cat without a license.

Animal advocates have long complained that current local laws are all bark and no bite.

City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman agrees. Seaman's illegal breeder ordinance was originally proposed in January. It was voted down but she wouldn't let it go, making adjustments to help ensure it would pass, and that's what happened at Wednesday's city council meeting.

A number of animal advocates spoke in favor of the new law, which carries mandatory penalties for repeat offenders including fines and jail time.

Tammy Salcianu described how cruel the treatment of breeder dogs has become. She cited several examples including one mother dog who was abandoned out at Lake Mead last weekend.

"This dog was dumped. The puppies were gone," Salcianu told city leaders. "We worked very hard to bring her to safety. She doesn't even have a name. She's with a rescue right now, with Kiss My Paws rescue, but this what we are seeing in Las Vegas. It's not okay."

The changes passed by the City Council amend LVMC Chapter 7.40 regarding professional animal handler and breeder permits.

This bill maintains the $50 fee for permits and inspections of dog and cat breeder operations.

It requires professional animal handler facilities to post animal-welfare signage with the phone number of Animal Protected Services.

If an animal dies or requires a veterinarian visit because of an injury, it must be reported to APS within 24 hours.

Anyone with a permit, upon request by APS, must turn over a reported deceased or injured animal.

Mandatory, minimum penalties for those who do not have a dog and cat breeding permit are as follows:



For first time offenders, the penalty is $500 plus two days in jail. The penalty and jail time can be waived if the individual obtains a breeding permit within 30 days.

For a second offense, the penalty is $1,000 and two days in jail without the option of waiving the fine or jail time.

"Las Vegas area shelters and rescue groups are overwhelmed with animals that cannot find homes. Most are even having trouble finding homes for puppies, which is usually not very difficult," No Kill Las Vegas President Bryce Henderson said. "We believe this new penalty will make people aware of the law and think twice before breeding their pet or encourage them to have their pet spayed or neutered. Requiring a permit also requires an annual inspection so we also hope this new ordinance will discourage abusive backyard breeders who breed dogs excessively and in inhumane conditions."

The council's vote was four in favor and three against.

Favor: Nancy Brune, Victoria Seaman, Cedric Crear, Olivia Diaz

Opposed: Carolyn Goodman, Brian Knudsen, Francis Allen-Palenske